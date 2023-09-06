Democrats will have a primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat.

Former La Crosse County Board of Supervisors chair Tara Johnson announced her candidacy Wednesday. She joins a Democratic field that includes Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke.

The winner of the primary faces first-term Republican incumbent Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

Johnson took aim at Van Orden and a "MAGA agenda" in her campaign announcement.

“During his short time in Washington, Rep. Van Orden has embarrassed us with his temper tantrums, joining insurrections at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and voting again and again against real solutions that would cut costs and make life better for people in every corner of this district,” Johnson said.

Johnson touted her experience as executive director of La Crosse United Way and 20 years on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.

"I really believe I have the experience as a proven leader in our community," Johnson said.

She said her priorities are "access to safe, legal abortion rights, expanding access to more affordable health care and prescription drugs, and ensuring Social Security and Medicare are there for the generations who earned it."

Johnson said she'll push for federal legislation to protect abortion rights.

"That's at the top of list — to have legislation codified nationally," she said.

Another priority for Johnson is universal broadband coverage. She lives with her husband in the town of Shelby, where internet service is spotty.

"I live in a part of La Crosse County that has horrible broadband," she said. "It should be made available to everyone."

Johnson defended Social Security and Medicare benefits and said the "folks who paid into it have every right to have it still in place for them."

She acknowledged the demographic challenges in funding the programs.

"I get that it's going to be difficult, but we have an obligation to do it," she said. "It gets talked about as if it's somebody else's money."

Johnson served nine years as county board chair and was the first woman to hold the position. She cited her work on downtown development in La Crosse and crafting policies in response to sand mines.

It will be Johnson's second run for partisan office. She was the Democratic nominee for state Senate in 2008 and lost by 3 percentage points to Republican Dan Kapanke in the general election.

Johnson said she'll focus problem-solving, especially in rural areas where Democrats have lost significant support over the past decade.

"I think part of it is we haven't tried hard enough," Johnson said. "We have allowed us to be defined by somebody else's narrative. I believe we have a lot of shared values, hopes and dreams. I feel like my experience is something that will be compelling to the voters."

Two other candidates, state Rep. Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point and Missy Hughes, who serves in Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet, are reportedly interested in joining the Democratic primary. Brad Praff, the 2020 nominee, announced last week that he would bypass the race and seek reelection to the state Senate.