A community market known for seasonal local produce and live music is working to maintain its presence at Cameron Park during an ongoing community struggle with homelessness.

Vendors at the Cameron Park Farmers Market set up shop at Cameron Park this Friday just like they do every Friday in the summer. The local farmers share the park with a cohort of people who are unhoused and camping in the park.

Together, the city of La Crosse and the La Crosse Farmers Market Association hired a private security firm to provide protection and conflict mitigation at Cameron Park during the market’s operational hours — 4 p.m to dusk, May through October.

For this summer, Byerson Specialized Services is under contract with the city for the farmers market security. The cost to the city is $3,840 for the season. The farmers market association also pays for a portion of the security as well as rent to the city for the space.

Steve Fruechte, a board member for the La Crosse Farmers Market Association, said the farmers market has had issues with people living in the park for about five years, but this year there are more people, which has affected the amount of time customers spend at the market.

“We don’t have as many people that would come listen to the music and just hang around for the evening this year,” Fruechte said. “They come and get the stuff they want and visit a little bit, but (they’re) not hanging around for an extended period of time.”

Fruechte said the security guards have needed to defuse a couple of situations this season, but there are some evenings when the security isn’t needed at all. Overall, he thinks the presence reassures customers and vendors.

“The vendors see the people with the security shirts on and know that there is somebody helping them keep watching,” Fruechte said. “For the customers, too, they want to make sure that they’re OK to be there.”

This is not the first year the market, which has been around since 2003, has hired security.

A couple years ago, the city initiated a contract with a security firm in response to a large number of concerns from farmers and people that attend the market raised to the city parks department.

“Whether it’s the city or private business hiring these security (firms), it’s to provide some form of comfortability to people that are going to visit these places,” said Jay Odegaard, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.

While the vendors arrive early for set up, Fruechte said the La Crosse Police Department’s neighborhood resource officers usually ask any individuals under the canopy to move to the otherside of the park for the duration of the market.

“It’s unfortunate that people don’t have a place to live, but yet we don’t think that the park is really the right place for them,” Fruechte said.