Officials from the city and county of La Crosse will become a unifying and coordinating leader in the community’s effort to end homelessness.

At a joint meeting of the governing bodies, the city and county announced they will coordinate collaborative meetings with community organizations and develop a five-year plan to end homelessness in La Crosse County.

The plan will include strategies, goals, direct actions, funding mechanisms and performance indicators, with implementation of the plan expected in early 2024.

Jason Witt, director of human services at the county, said the city and county historically have been active participants in community led efforts to help unsheltered people, but were never the drivers or coordinators — that is what will change moving forward.

“It doesn't mean that we should become the homeless response system,” Witt said. “It wouldn't be realistic or efficient to think that we can replace what so many of our housing agencies do and do very well. It does mean, however, that we can show up and collaborate much differently, to play what is a critical and currently missing the role regarding coordination."

“The most significant opportunity for long-term and sustainable improvement is to create a much more aligned and ongoing coordination of the homeless response system because currently our homeless response system as a whole lacks an overall coordinating plan, has no universal performance indicators that are regularly monitored or managed and is devoid of common long term strategies or interventions,” Witt continued.

Homelessness costs the community an estimated $3.3 million each year, based on data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, which estimates municipalities spend about $35,000 per year on hospital costs, police interaction and other unrecognized costs for one chronically homeless individual.

In La Crosse, there are about 80 people currently without shelter and living outside, estimated Brian Sampson, city homeless services coordinator. Sampson said there are no shelter openings in the city since the Salvation Army shelter’s 54 beds are full.

Countywide, there are 288 individuals and families without permanent housing.

Sampson said there are certain expectations the community and governing agencies can expect from the plan that will be developed.

The five-year plan will utilize a housing first approach, which means providing housing without conditions or prerequisites like sobriety.

Sampson said housing first models have an 85 to 90% success rate that people were able to stay in housing for at least two years.

“It's housing without prerequisites or preconditions but not housing without rules,” Sampson said. “It's not perfect, but it helps connect people with that appropriate service and it has the highest success rate of any other researched method in the world.”

The plan will also outline funding models from the city, county and community as well as explore different avenues the city can take to increase housing capacity, such as city-held leases or rezoning.

The city and county are looking toward examples of successful programs to address homelessness, like in Rockford, Illinois, which in 2017 became the first community in the U.S. to end both chronic and veteran homelessness.

Rockford used personal specific data and a coordinated command center approach to drive results. La Crosse is looking to follow a similar model.

Next steps for the city and county entail reaching out to housing agencies and other community stakeholders to begin meeting and planning over the next couple months.