Not many people think about what happens after they flush, but wastewater treatment is about to get more technical and efficient in La Crosse.

The city’s wastewater treatment facility is nearing the end of a $68 million upgrade, one of the largest public works projects in city history.

The project, which is set to finish by the end of the year, was compelled by new state environmental guidelines but became a way for the city to address other needs such as aging infrastructure, flood resiliency, energy efficiency and sustainability.

More than 85,000 people in the municipalities of La Crosse, La Crescent, Campbell, Shelby and Onalaska are served by the wastewater treatment plant, which is located on Isle La Plume along the Mississippi River in La Crosse.

Jared Greeno, superintendent of the plant, said the facility is ready for the future with the expansion project.

The city’s sewage system has come a long way, Greeno said, with the first sewers built in the 1800s and dumped directly into the river untreated. Now the facility will be able to use the city’s waste and turn it into reusable materials such as fertilizer or bio fuel.

Driven by new state regulations on phosphorus discharge from the plant beginning in 2025, the existing biological treatment systems will be upgraded to enhance the removal of the mineral, which can be harmful to aquatic environments.

A new filtering system will capture the small particles of phosphorus, Greeno said. The system can also be used down the line to filter any future contaminants.

Sustainability was another key driver for the expansion in order to fit with the city’s environmental goals.

It’s estimated that the plant can achieve energy neutrality for electricity with these upgrades, while also setting it up for future sustainable initiatives such as becoming energy neutral for gas.

This feat is accomplished by installing a gas scrubber to clean the methane gas produced by the anaerobic digester that all waste is processed through. The methane is then used in a biogas fueled engine cogenerator to produce electricity for the plant.

Anaerobic digesters are being improved for increased capacity and will actually produce more methane gas, which Greeno said is positive for the plant’s electrical production.

“Digestion is where that magic happens,” Greeno said. “We put solids and organics in, break it down and make methane gas. We’re enhancing the digestion process to produce more methane.”

The plant will have the capability to produce more biosolids, and with a new dryer the biosolids can be made into fertilizer or burned as a renewable energy source.

On an annual basis, the plant treats 13 million gallons of liquid biosolids — which are separated into liquid and solids. The introduction of the onsite heat dryer enables biosolid heat drying and the production of class-A fertilizer.

Greeno said they will likely give the biosolids back to local farmers.

“No money exchanges hands, but we save $1.3 million,” Greeno said. “Then it can be used for soil amenities, fertilizer for crops or potentially fuel.”

Flood resilient upgrades include a new fine screen system to remove large debris and rags from the raw sewage that enters the plant, which protects equipment and other mechanisms downstream.

Additionally, a new structure will allow crews to lift the treated water out of the flood-stage along the river in events of high water.

Other aging pieces of equipment were also replaced during the project. The expansion project is being completed by construction crews with C.D. Smith Construction and engineers at Donohue & Associates.