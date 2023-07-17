Lincoln Middle School will remain a designated historic structure after the La Crosse Common Council rejected an appeal of the designation by the school district.

The council unanimously supported the Historic Preservation Commission’s historic designation after a public hearing July 13.

According to testimony from members of the preservation commission, the nomination for historic preservation was brought by the Washburn Neighborhood Association in May. The district announced its plan to close the school in January.

Members of the La Crosse School District and Board of Education argued the designation should have been made earlier, not weeks before the district intended to put the property up for sale.

“Since the board met in January and voted to close Lincoln, no movement on the historic designation was made until the very last moment, nearly weeks before the board had projected seeking those qualifications from developers,” said Annie Baumann, La Crosse school board president.

“The fact that historic structure designation can be granted so late, even with the building standing for nearly 100 years, shows how the process for designating historic structures is reactionary and ultimately broken, leaving property owners with little power or ability to manage your property or plan for the future,” Baumann continued.

Joe Levina, director of school facilities, said the district is not against historic preservation, but would prefer to be involved in the process.

Barbara Kooiman, president of the Historic Preservation Commission, said the panel followed the proper timeline for the designation and that property owners do not need to sign off on the designation.

“Part of the reason it's written that way is because sometimes properties are in dire danger because of demolition by neglect or active demolition of a clearly historic property,” Kooiman said.

The preservation commission held two public hearings on the designation, as required by city ordinance. The first was May 25 and the second was held June 22. The designation was approved following the second hearing.

The middle school, built in 1924, was determined to be historically significant for having distinguished architectural design and being representative of a master builder.

“The original structure is considered one of the best examples of the Neoclassical School of Architecture indicative by its flat surfaces, classical ornamented stepped back façade and rusticated base,” stated a planning memo to the Common Council.

The school was designed by Otto Merman, who was responsible for designing several residences and commercial buildings in La Crosse between 1912 and 1935. Many of his buildings are still standing.