There won't be a rematch in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, announced Wednesday he'll seek re-election to the 32nd District rather than challenge incumbent Republican freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien.

Van Orden won the race in November 2002 to replace Democrat Ron Kind, who retired after 13 terms.

“I’ve got deep roots here in western Wisconsin, and I work to be a good neighbor. I look forward to continuing to be that good neighbor for the people I represent in the Wisconsin state Senate," Pfaff said in a press release.

Pfaff won a four-way Democratic primary in 2022. His closest primary challenger, Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire, is the only announced challenger running for Congress in 2024.

Deb McGrath, who finished third in the 2022 primary, has announced she won't run again.

Democratic 3rd District chair William Garcia expects more Democrats to enter the race.

"Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District have a strong bench of candidates well positioned to take on Van Orden’s far-right, extremist agenda," Garcia said. "Van Orden’s policies are out of step with western Wisconsin, and his character issues continue to prove to voters that he is unfit for office.”

The 3rd Congressional District will be a critical battleground as Republicans seek to retain their four-seat majority in the House of Representatives. In 2022, the swing district favored both Democrat Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in their re-election bids. Van Orden won his race by less than four percentage points over Pfaff.

Garcia endorsed Pfaff's decision to seek another four-year state Senate term. Republicans hold a 22-11 majority in the state Senate, and Democrats will need to hold the seat if they hope to break the GOP's two-thirds majority.

"Sen. Pfaff’s announcement means the Democratic Party will be better able to protect Gov. Evers from automatic veto overrides, and Sen. Pfaff's voice will be crucial as Democrats work to retake the Wisconsin Legislature and restore sanity and common sense to Madison," Garcia said. "Senator Pfaff’s re-election announcement all but ensures the citizens of Western Wisconsin will have calm and rational representation in state politics.”

Pfaff will defend a competitive state Senate district he won by less than a percentage point in 2020.

“Next year brings the potential for real change coming to Madison and with that change, we must continue to build a better tomorrow for Wisconsin," Pfaff said. "We can strengthen our economy and invest in family farmers and small businesses. We will fight like hell to restore reproductive freedom for women in our state. We can provide affordable healthcare to more people, and we can help working families and expand our workforce by making childcare more accessible and affordable."