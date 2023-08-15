A robust and mature tree canopy in the downtown area is an aspect of the city of La Crosse’s plan to be more livable and climate action-oriented.

Leafy canopies provide a variety of benefits for urban areas such as lowering summer temperatures, offsetting carbon emissions, reducing traffic speeds, safer walking environments, weather protection and overall personal enjoyment.

These benefits are sought by the city for the downtown area, said Dan Trussoni, deputy director for the city’s parks, recreation and forestry department.

Given the predominance of cement and other impervious surfaces in downtown neighborhoods, the city plans to address how to rebuild planting spaces and create a better planting plan for the area.

Ron Zillmer, founder of Legacy Trees, is assisting with the tree planting plan with the goal of having long-lasting trees. Zillmer has a master’s in tree physiology and managed the planting of over 200,000 street trees in Milwaukee.

“This project is all about trying to use the best technology available today and the best information on tree species and longevity that we can put together a successful planting that will last for decades,” Zillmer said.

For the first stage of the downtown plan, the 5th and 7th street corridors from State to Cass streets will be prioritized due to tree bareness and being a challenging spot for trees to prosper.

“Their health and vigor and size is completely determined by the area they have to grow roots,” said Zillmer. “Bottom line is we’re going to try to create a better rooting environment below the concrete for the trees.”

Trussoni said the project aligns with city environmental goals outlined in its Climate Action Plan. If this first stage of tree planting proves successful, the city will likely use the same strategies in other areas of downtown and the city.

The city has struggled to maintain a mature, healthy tree canopy in the downtown area, primarily due to the unfavorable soil environment in the area, he added.

“Trees and concrete, those worlds are not meant to collide, but they do in these urban settings,” Trussoni said. “For a long time, it was cut out a four by four square, put some soil in there, plant a tree and let’s hope for the best. Over time we found that’s not a real successful approach to trying to grow this mature tree canopy.”

Successful planting

To provide hospitable soil for tree roots, Zillmer advises using soil cell technology – a plastic structure placed underneath the sidewalks to create a deeper root zone.

The soil under sidewalks has low oxygen and nutrient content – two important ingredients for tree growth. The soil cells create space for the roots to grow, providing access to oxygen, nutrients and moisture.

Zillmer said the plan will also include a custom soil blend mix for better nutrient composition and aeration. Salt used to deice sidewalks in the winter destroys soil particles; using soil with better aeration and drainage can help the salt content leach out and prevent damage to plants.

“We want to grow good medium sized trees that won’t negatively impact the infrastructure but provide the benefits we want as far as shading and stormwater runoff and all those great things that trees do,” Zillmer said.

Another critical aspect to having successful trees downtown is selecting the proper species for the area – a wet, low-oxygen environment.

Zillmer said the best fit are riparian trees, or river bottom trees, such as elm, ash, silver maple, honey locust and hackberry trees.

“On Seventh Street, there are some beautiful honey locusts mitigating stormwater runoff, that canopy grabs that water doesn’t let it get to the streets. It’s shading and cooling that urban heat island,” Zillmer said.

“When it’s 90 degrees out, you can go down under the trees and have a conversation. But on Cass Street where there’s no trees you’re baked. The difference in temperature is literally 20 degrees or more,” he added.

Trussoni added that heat zone mitigation was one of the core parts of the project.

Regular tree pruning and trimming is also integral to having mature tree growth. Zillmer said aggressive tree maintenance in the early years is critical to provide clearance for signage, street lights, infrastructure and also to encourage tall tree growth.

Education around adapted tree types for the areas is important so business owners understand why particular trees are selected.

“The toughest thing, in my experience, is that typically, property owners and stakeholders in those high-profile business districts would like to have a specific tree that they’ve seen,” Zillmer said.

Trussoni anticipates the project to be bid out in the fall with the hope of starting planting as early as fall but most likely in the springtime. The project will be funded with $850,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money the city was allocated in 2021.

“We want people to live in our metropolitan areas and go to our retail businesses and patronize that downtown area,” Zillmer said. “Tree canopy cover is critical. It’s an aspect that is oftentimes overlooked until it’s gone.”