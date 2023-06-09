Camping in city-owned parks or property is already unlawful. However, an amendment to the ordinance would redefine camping materials and how police can enforce the ordinance.

After listening to testimony from community members and service organizations like Couleecap Inc. and Habitat for Humanity, the La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday to refer a decision about updating the language in the ordinance to next month’s meeting on July 13.

The ordinance presently makes it unlawful to camp on city-owned property where signs prohibit it. The proposed changes make it unlawful to camp at a park upon receiving a verbal warning to leave from a police officer or city officer or employee.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said city signs often are removed or vandalized, making it difficult to enforce the no camping rules.

Under the proposed changes, if an individual doesn’t vacate the property an hour after receiving a verbal warning, they can be cited for violating the ordinance.

The proposed changes also redefine camping from “temporary or permanent place for cooking or sleeping” to “set up or remain at a campsite, including the storage of personal belongings or camping materials.”

The ordinance goes on to define camping materials as tarps, umbrellas, metal sheeting, boxes, pallets, temporary shelters and more.

The council voted nine in favor of referral, with two opposed — council members Tamra Dickinson and Chris Woodard. City leaders directed staff to seek input on the proposed ordinance changes from community service providers ahead of the July 13 meeting.

Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap Inc., said the proposed changes do not help people who are unsheltered and instead gives the criminal justice system more opportunities to take actions that make it harder for people to find shelter in the future.

“Housing programs like the ones that Couleecap offers rely on a private rental market, a nuisance camping citation can quickly escalate to an arrest warrant, a documented criminal history and high penalties and fees if left unpaid,” Brown said.

“These are insurmountable barriers to housing, jobs and other opportunities that people need to become financially and housing stable,” Brown continued. “We see it every day in our work, people denied housing because of past conflicts with ordinances like this.”

Brown urged the council to work alongside Couleecap and other service organizations to build solutions that enable people to enter into housing, rather than criminalize homelessness.

Council member Chris Kahlow said the ordinance does not criminalize homelessness, but rather gives the parks and police department the tools needed to prevent large encampments from forming.

“We had conditions in that park that were not safe for folks who live there. They were not safe for people who visited. It was not safe for school children,” Kahlow said about the conditions at Cameron Park, which she referred to as a biohazard.

Habitat for Humanity, Independent Living Resources, St. Clare Health Mission and the YWCA all wrote letters of opposition to the proposed ordinance changes.

“Dispersing the unhoused throughout the city might temporarily relieve what some consider to be an eyesore, but offers no long-term solution,” said Natalie Heneghan, community outreach director at Habitat for Humanity.

“It amplifies the risks and increases the barriers and the unhoused already face,” Heneghan continued. “While we know this issue is particularly urgent, we ask that you do not rush through a plan that does not center the humanity of our neighbors struggling with housing insecurity.

The proposed ordinance changes were short-circuited this month to appear Thursday before the Common Council. On Tuesday, the city and county held a meeting to announce the two governing bodies will be collaborating with local service organizations to draft a long-term plan to end homelessness in La Crosse.