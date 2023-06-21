Rebecca Schwarz and Jennifer Trost, council members for the city of La Crosse Common Council, are hosting an informal listening session for district residents to voice ideas, concerns and values.

While the city facilitates public comment sessions as a way for residents to interact with their Common Council, Schwarz said that can be inaccessible or even intimidating for constituents.

“I'm always really impressed and thankful that people make the time to come down to our public hearings,” Schwarz said. “My goal is that folks who typically have not felt like they could share their opinion or had a way to easily interface with their elected officials might have a different way to do that.”

The budget listening session is open to all but will prioritize the residents of Schwarz and Trost, districts 10 and 11, respectively. The session will take place at 11:30 a.m. June 26 at the South Community Library at 1307 16th St.

The city is preparing to begin the budgeting process for 2024, which includes an operating budget for 2024 and a capital improvement projects (CIP) budget for 2024-28.

The operating budget covers staff salaries, general programming and services. The CIP budget includes major projects, equipment and is funded through borrowing. Debt payments for the borrowing is included in the operating budget.

The council members are encouraging folks to RSVP for the session as space is limited. The South Community Library is wheelchair accessible; for other accessibility needs contact Schwarz.

Constituents are welcome to bring specific concerns or projects they would like to see addressed – such as a sidewalk or water flow concerns.

Schwarz said she is also interested in hearing about constituents' general values.

“When I make a decision between your two really hard items, if I have item A and item B and we have to decide what we are going to fund and what we are not going to fund,” Schwarz said, “it's going to be really helpful if I can draw on those general values that people are bringing to us.”

With federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act coming to an end, Schwarz said the council will need to make some tough decisions over the next couple of budget cycles.

Schwarz hopes the listening session will be a more accessible way for the public to engage with elected officials that she hopes to continue.

“The goal for this is really just to have a meaningful exchange of information with the community. It’s a chance to just sit down face to face, ask some questions and share what's important to you,” Schwarz said. “For me, it's a totally different way to interact with constituents and with the public that I'd like to foster more.”

