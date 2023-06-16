Short-term rentals, like Airbnb or Vrbo, continue to grow in popularity. In La Crosse County, proposed changes to zoning and health ordinances could streamline the permitting and licensing process for short-term rentals.

Currently, the county knows of at least seven permitted short-term rentals. Officials said there could be anywhere between 50 and 200 short-term rentals that are not permitted throughout the county, but the majority are in the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska.

“I think there's an unawareness that they need (permits) to operate a short-term rental,” said Kathleen Stewart, director of zoning, planning and land information at the county. “Our goal from a zoning standpoint is to be in compliance as much as we can.”

A first reading of the proposed changes to the two ordinances took place June 15 at the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors meeting. Together, the amended ordinances define a short-term rental, permitting requirements and an annual inspection from the health department.

“We're hoping that our policy is going to be a proactive way to make sure that these are regulated to support health, safety and welfare,” said county planner Dillon Constant. “We're putting less than a page of policies, standards into our existing zoning ordinance to hold these uses and the landlords of these uses to a higher standard, so that we're balancing the rights of the property owner and the concerns of neighboring properties.”

Permits from zoning and the health department have always been a requirement when operating a short-term rental, but Stewart said there wasn’t a clear pathway in the current ordinance about what was needed for the permit.

“Hopefully, people who are operating (short-term rentals) will be aware we're streamlining the process, and that maybe they would willingly come forward to come into compliance,” Stewart said.

The zoning permit is a one-time permit so the county knows the owner is operating their property as a short-term rental.

For short-term rentals located in the city of La Crosse or Onalaska, the zoning permit comes from the municipality. For all other unincorporated towns and villages in the county, the permit process is through the county zoning department.

All short-term rentals in La Crosse County are overseen by the county health department for annual inspections of the structure and to ensure the well and septic systems can meet the increased demand that comes with frequent guests.

Other changes to the ordinances include mandating short-term rental owners to list their license numbers in internet postings, provide emergency contact information to the county and displaying an exterior sign on the property to identify it as a short-term rental.

The county health department consulted with Chippewa County and Waushara County, whose health departments are working to develop similar ordinances.

La Crosse County Board of Supervisors will vote on the amended ordinances at its next board meeting July 20.