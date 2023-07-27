A mixed-use residential and commercial development is proposed to take the place of the former La Crosse Tribune building on Third Street.

T. Wall Enterprises LLC is proposing to demolish the existing structure and redevelop the site for 283 multi-family units, commercial space, underground parking and residential amenities sucha as a terrace, fitness room and pool. The building is currently owned by Cliff LeCleir.

The company also plans to integrate the adjacent site at 215 Pine St. into the project, which they are calling “The Chalmers Residences.”

Jake Bunz, project manager for the company, said the company has been looking for a site to develop in La Crosse for over three years. The location was ideal for its proximity to downtown, parks and the river.

“We are really excited for this development,” Bunz said. “We think it will prove to be a catalyst for further redevelopment in the downtown area, surrounding neighborhoods and greater La Crosse area.”

Bunz added the developers are committed to creating quality buildings with additional amenity investments. There is not yet a price range for the units.

“We want to make our apartments our residents’ homes,” Bunz said.

Council president Chris Kahlow, councilmember for the downtown neighborhood, is excited for an “incredible project.”

“We all recognize the need for more housing,” Kahlow said. “We’ve all said that we need a diverse set of housing options, not just for low income, not just for the middle class, we really need to use the options on the high end as well.”

“What I hope is when we end up with that higher end, someone who has a little bit of upward mobility, maybe they leave their moderate income units, and then that opens up (a unit),” she added.

Kahlow is excited to see the underutilized space become mixed use residential and provide more walkability to the downtown businesses.

“I think it’d be a great addition that says we’re finally kind of catching up in reversing the trends from the last 40 years of using our space for cars,” Kahlow said. “Currently in our downtown, we have too much parking, and we’re finally seeing all this empty space. Let’s use it for people, for their living, playing and working.”

Kahlow hopes the current building will come down soon after the plan is approved.

As other commercial to residential redevelopments have stalled due to rising costs, city planner Tim Aklin said he expects projects coming before the city now to face fewer financing issues based on present markets.

“Typically, developers are not asking for approvals and plan review for development if they don’t already have the financial part in place,” Aklin said.

Aesthetics of the proposed development resembles an old warehouse retrofitted into an apartment, with masonry and stone materials.

The developers are seeking city approval to rezone the property from a light industrial district to a community business district. The city plan commission is scheduled to review the petition July 31 and the judiciary and law committee will have a public hearing on the development Aug. 1.