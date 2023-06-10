Years ago when Courtney Silas was renting a home on Sixth Street in La Crosse, the kitchen ceiling fell in and water from the upstairs plumbing flooded the entire room.

“(My landlord) was like, ‘Oh, you can clean that up,’” Silas recalled. “I was like, ‘No. I’m not doing that.’ But then there’s the mold and all the water on the floor and that’s when the kids get sick.”

Silas ultimately left that property and moved out of the city of La Crosse entirely— because it was expensive to rent and she was tired of the treatment from various landlords.

“When you pay for where you live, you deserve to live somewhere nice,” Silas said.

In a city where over half of residents are renters, many face inadequate housing conditions: properties with structural, electrical or plumbing problems, unsanitary conditions, broken windows or other safety hazards.

Of the 11,415 rental units in the city, 47% or 5,370 of those households, have at least one of the four housing problems as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: incomplete kitchen facilities, incomplete plumbing facilities, more than one person per room or cost burden greater than 30% of income.

The data does not provide the number of units with each defined housing problem.

Sixty percent of the 5,370 rental households with a housing problem have a cost burden greater than 50%, meaning they spend more than 50% of their income on housing costs — rent and utilities — according to housing affordability data from HUD.

Nearly all of the households with a housing problem have a household income of equal to or less than 80% of the county median income — which in La Crosse County is $32,225 per year.

Median rent in La Crosse is about $975 for a one-bedroom residence. An individual making the median income would use 36% of that income toward the median rent.

However, almost 3,000 of the households with housing problems are making 30% or less than the county median income, about $9,667 a year.

The responsibility of repairs to comply with housing codes or to keep a property safe falls on the property owner. But Silas and other renters said that maintenance can be slow in coming and tenant complaints sometimes are ignored.

Tami Nururdin, president of the Apartment Association of the La Crosse Area, said good property owners respond promptly as timely repairs protect the property from further damage.

When conditions deteriorate too far, a tenant may try to force a landlord to make necessary repairs by legally withholding rent or requesting a property inspection from the city. Neither option guarantees a resolution and each may carry risks for the renter.

No incentive to repair

Tenants have the ability to request an interior inspection from the city inspector, however Kevin Hundt, one of the founders of Coulee Tenants United, said many renters with housing problems are fearful of retaliation from a landlord if an inspection is completed.

A 2018 Wisconsin state law limited the ability for cities to perform regular inspections on rental properties, unless the area is considered “blighted.” Inspections must be instigated by a complaint.

Nururdin said the apartment association is not opposed to the complaint driven method of inspections, as the organization is concerned about all housing that may not be habitable or safe.

David Reinhart, chief building inspector for the city of La Crosse, said the department frequently receives inspection requests for outside storage or garbage. These kinds of complaints are issued by neighbors, rather than occupants.

The fire department also inspects rental buildings with three or more units yearly for fire safety.

A review of city inspection data from January 2021 until March 2023 reveals the city inspection department has predominantly issued orders to correct, or OTCs, for properties with tall grass or outside storage.

Of the 6,700 OTCs issued from January 2021 to March 2023, only 13% were for rental properties. Of those corrections, 20.8% (183) were for tall grass and another 20.1% (177) were for outside storage.

Another 13.2% (116) of corrections were for housing maintenance, which could include interior problems like incomplete kitchens, plumbing or unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

It’s unknown if any of those corrections were issued to one of the 5,000 units with housing problems in the city.

At least a dozen properties in La Crosse received more than one order to correct for housing maintenance between 2021 and March 2023.

A home on Green Bay Street, owned and managed by Munson Realty, has received six OTCs for housing maintenance since 2021, the most recent in February of this year.

“The person who owns their own home has a direct financial incentive to repair, they’re the ones who are living in the space that needs the repairs,” Hundt said. “As opposed to a landlord who is not living in a space that needs to do repairs. So the landlord is directly incentivized to not make repairs.”

Nururdin said the apartment association takes a proactive approach in educating property owners about how to prevent unsafe or uninhabitable housing.

Withholding rent

Wisconsin law states that rent abatement, or withholding partial rent payment until a landlord completes property repairs, is legal, but gives no clear direction on how tenants can get rent abatement.

Since there is no statewide or countywide rent abatement guideline, Amanda Schamens, managing attorney at Legal Aid Wisconsin La Crosse, said tenants usually withhold the entirety of their monthly rent and the property owner then evicts them, citing them for unpaid rent.

“When there’s poor housing conditions, (rent abatement) is supposed to be the tenant’s solution,” Schamens said. “They’re supposed to be able to withhold a certain portion of their rent, but they don’t know how to do it — and even attorneys don’t know how to do it.”

Legal Action usually gets involved after an eviction action has been filed in court and assists the tenant in litigation. Schamens said they will also help tenants withhold a percentage of the rent, if a tenant seeks out that help.

Schamens said a rent abatement guideline or program from the local municipalities would be hugely beneficial to her clients.

“We have been seeing very hazardous housing conditions, particularly for the city of La Crosse,” Schamens said. “If tenants are actually successfully able to use rent abatement as their solution, then that can be fixed amongst themselves and greatly beneficial for our clients.”

Tenant support

In March, the city approved an ordinance to create a rental registry — an action proponents say will make the landlord-tenant relationship more equitable and provide for safer, livable properties.

Councilmember Rebecca Schwarz supported the registry because it will help the city, public and other interested organizations understand the rental market in La Crosse in a way they haven’t before.

“A lot of renters are in pretty tenuous situations,” Schwarz said. “We want to make sure that when there’s a problem, we can level that legal playing field, that power playing field for them having their needs met. So anything that supports that, supports our city and the people living here.”

Enforcement for the rental registry is still a question for Fire Chief Jeff Schott, who’s department is responsible for the execution of the registry.

Schott is working on a solution for compliance and hopes to get a voluntary registration system up in the next six months.

Some members of the public and elected officials are concerned the registry will give false hope in alleviating the inspection problem. Schwarz said the city needs to start somewhere.

“I’ll be the first to admit that what we passed in March was an incomplete solution,” Schwarz said. “But this is not something that we can wait for the perfect answer to be all lined up before we start implementing.”

Nururdin questioned whether blanket inspections would reveal any actionable information and if they would be an effective use of inspectors’ time.

A mandatory inspection process of nearly 10,000 rental properties in La Crosse from 2004-2009 revealed the most frequent infractions discovered were caused by tenant behavior, not landlord negligence.

Only 9 structures were condemned as unfit for habitation.

“The positive results of this inspection sweep, when compared with the enormous cost of performing blanket inspections, compelled the City Council to cancel the program entirely in 2009,” Nururdin said. “We hope that future councils will carefully study the information accrued from this effort as well as enquire the opinions of the city inspectors when determining future inspection policies.”

In 2017, the city of Eau Claire created a proactive housing inspection program and rental registry requirement as a way to ensure housing met the minimum health and safety standards.

The proactive inspection program was the product of a series of meetings with local landlords groups, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire staff and other stakeholders.

The resulting ordinance includes findings that there is probable cause to conduct an interior inspection under the special inspection warrant statute, which states if certain criteria is met (e.g., exterior violations) then an interior inspection can be performed.

“I would love to have a fully implemented inspection system, because if we had a fully functioning inspection system for rental units that could protect both landlords and tenants,” Schwarz said.