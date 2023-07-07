An ideological spat over diversity has compromised the University of Wisconsin's ability to deliver a skilled and educated workforce, University of Wisconsin System president Jay Rothman told an audience Thursday in La Crosse.

Rothman spoke before the UW Board of Regents, which met for two days on the UW-La Crosse campus. He described the budget as a "missed opportunity" to address the state's workforce needs.

"To be direct, the budget was a disappointment," Rothman said. "There was never a broad-based conversation about an appropriate increase in our budget. Rather, the discussion focused on how large the cuts would be. Zero was the best we could do."

Republicans who control the state legislature reduced the UW budget by $32 million, an amount lawmakers estimate is spent on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The UW System funds about 190 DEI positions across its 26 campuses. The budget allows the UW to claw back the $32 million if it can prove the funds will be spent on workforce development rather than DEI.

Rothman rejected the legislature's rationale for the cuts.

"Much of the legislative debate unfortunately was not about the opportunity to make a significant investment in Wisconsin's most prolific talent generator to meet our state's workforce needs, but rather about cutting our budget because of diversity and inclusion staffing," Rothman said.

He said DEI employees "are doing valuable work" and that "the UW System remains committed to diversity and inclusion."

Rothman said the UW System was already asking for an increase "substantially less" than the inflation rate. He said the cuts will reduce the UW's purchasing power by "hundreds of millions of dollars."

"At a time when Wisconsin has a historic $7 billion surplus, it is inconceivable to me that we are not using even a portion of that to invest in the state's best talent generator," he said. "It sets back our goal of partnering with the state to meet workforce challenges."

He said employers are engaged in a "war for talent" and need the skills of an educated workforce.

"It comes up in every meeting I have when I venture outside the university system," Rothman said. "It is real, and it is urgent."

Rothman also addressed the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits the consideration of race in college admission practices.

"It hope it goes without saying that we'll comply with the law," Rothman said.

UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow addressed the regents and offered an optimistic outlook for the La Crosse campus. He said first-year enrollment is projected at 2,309 this fall, one more than last year's record enrollment.

Gow showed several videos during his address that featured UW-La Crosse's partnerships with local business.

“At UW-L, we recognize and embrace the important role we play in workforce development,” Gow said. “And we know that industry standards are constantly changing. So it’s crucial for us to remain nimble and responsive in how we prepare students for their future careers.”