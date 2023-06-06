TOMAH — Military veterans seeking to have their neurological exams reviewed won't be required to refile their claims.

That announcement came from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, who paid a visit Monday to the Tomah VA.

McDonough spent much of his press availability addressing veterans who were examined at the Tomah VA for service-related head trauma by Dr. Mary Jo Lanska. She is accused of conducting neurological examinations that were inaccurate or incomplete. The examinations determine whether a veteran is eligible for financial compensation through the VA.

"We will not make any veteran who received compromised care refile a claim," McDonough said. "This is really important because… the date from which a veteran earns the benefit is the date on which the veteran files that claim."

McDonough said up to 1,000 veterans could be affected.

"We have launched a review of every exam (Lanska) has conducted," he said. "That investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more information soon."

McDonough was joined by U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien.

"The veterans here in Tomah are going to be whole," Van Orden said. "Will Congress have to get involved with this? Probably. If it goes across the entire enterprise, that means it needs external oversight."

Van Orden said the cooperation from the VA in pursuing the matter has been "outstanding."

"It means something when the secretary shows up," Van Orden said.

McDonough urged anyone who received a neurological exam from Lanska to call 608-372-3971, ext. 64775. He said there is no deadline to seek a review.

Lanska is no longer employed by the VA.

McDonough covered a second compensation issue. He urged any veteran who may have been subjected to toxic exposure during their military service to contact the VA and pursue a PACT Act claim. Since the PACT Act became law, the Tomah VA has screened nearly 13,000 veterans, with 43% reporting toxic exposure.

McDonough said over 600,000 veterans nationwide have filed claims. He urged eligible veterans to file their claims by Aug. 9. He said there are multiple resources, ranging from veterans service organizations to VA employees, to help veterans through the claims process.

"You don't need a lawyer to file a claim," McDonough said.

Prior to the press conference, McDonough toured the future location of the Tomah VA’s Women’s Health Care Center of Excellence and met with the Tomah VA leadership and staff.