The Winona County Board approved $190,000 Tuesday to go toward housing and redevelopment in the region next year.

The county will continue to fund its portion of the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority at $100,000 in 2024, and agreed to invest an additional $90,000 for staffing and the development of a Housing Trust Fund.

The average number of Winona County households the authority assisted in 2022 was 188. The authority owns 56 rental units throughout Winona County, and assists with housing rehabilitation and homebuyer education.

The levy would be paid by taxpayers in districts outside of the city of Winona, since Winona has its own housing and redevelopment authority.

For the past decade, Winona County’s portion of the authority’s budget has remained steady at $100,000.

For next year, the county board initially was presented with two options for the authority’s allocation. The first would allocate $110,000 to the agency, the second proposed allocating that much plus an extra $90,000.

Neither option was passed by the board; however, a revised third option was approved — lowering the requested $110,000 to the current $100,000 and then adding the $90,000 requested.

The authority would use the $100,000 on general fund expenditures, existing housing developments, and housing stabilization and preservation in the county.

The extra $90,000 the agency requested would fund $40,000 of staffing costs to apply for applications related to the $1 billion in state housing program allocation for 2024 and 2025.

The remaining $50,000 would start a Housing Trust Fund that can be used as local leverage when writing grants for housing development with unused dollars remaining in county control. The money can also potentially get matched by state aid.

The board set the allocation at $190,000 Tuesday, but agreed if the Local Housing Aid of $133,000 the county is getting from the state can be used toward the authority’s extra $90,000 it will lower the levy back down to $100,000.

Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Buffy Beranek said the authority is operating without a deficit and the additional $90,000 gives it the ability to go after the new $1 billion of state aid.

“We don’t know all the specifics of these programs yet but there are specific programs that are targeted for rural Minnesota,” Beranek said. “It’s not just SEMMCHRA that can utilize that trust fund, other entities can come in and use it. And we need all housers applying for these grants.”

Winona County Board of Commissioners Chair Chris Meyer voted in favor of the revised $190,000 allocation saying the county desperately needs housing.

“Our total budget every year is about $50 million and that $90,000 can bring many times more than that investment in housing for the county,” Meyer said. “I think quality of life is really important and what we don’t pay for in helping people have housing, when we can leverage money that’s available this year from the state, we’re really hurting the quality of life.”

Commissioner Marcia Ward voted against the increased allocation saying she thinks it’s wrong to ask local taxpayers to pay to collect money from other government entities.

“I think we need time to figure out all this stuff from the state and all this stuff our legislators told us about. I don’t think the state has it figured out yet at least,” Ward said.

Commissioner Dwayne Voegeli said it would be foolish to not go after all the money the state has in housing aid.

“It’s the most money ever invested in housing in Minnesota; we need to have enough staff to go after that,” Voegeli said.

The estimated cost for the original $200,000 allocation for a taxpayer with a $300,000 taxable market value is $14.97 so the approval of the $190,000 levy should bring that number down slightly.