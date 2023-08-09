A proposal that could prohibit the use of cannabis in public places across Winona will be decided at a future date.

The Winona City Council delayed its vote on the proposed ordinance Monday after concerns about the scope of the limits were raised.

Councilmember Jeff Hyma was quick to motion for postponement, saying residents places where residents can drink beer in public should be open to drink THC seltzers.

“In large frame, this is new for everybody in the state and a lot of people have preconceived ideas around marijuana use,” Hyma said. “We can come up with something that fits our community and provides access to it, yet provides boundaries in the places that make sense to have them.”

The proposed ordinance Monday would have prohibited cannabis use in public entirely.

The delay until Aug. 21 will allow city staff to rework the ordinance to allow consumable marijuana in places where alcohol can be consumed and smoked marijuana in places where smoking tobacco is permitted.

Councilmember Steve Young was the only one to oppose the vote to postpone the ordinance.

“We certainly are in uncharted waters. There is a distinction between tobacco and intoxicants. Cannabis is an intoxicant,” Young said. “We need to get this right. I don’t know what the perfect answer to this is but we’re the adults in the room and Winona is looking at us to protect children.”

Councilmember Aaron Repinski was first hesitant about postponing the ordinance, saying his constituents have contacted him concerned about second-hand marijuana smoke coming up on drug tests for work.

“Tobacco smoke isn’t going to affect their drug test,” Repinski said. “I would like to see what other cities in the state adopt this ordinance… I do agree that tobacco and marijuana should be lumped together.”

The council agreed that a new, revised ordinance is an opportunity to solidify boundaries for public marijuana use that also reinforce public drinking and smoking parameters.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said enforcement of an ordinance would be challenging, especially with the limited guidance the state has provided to cities about how to do so.

“We also want to make it somewhat consistent so it’s not confusing to the public,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of moving parts on this and not a lot of answers. And we have to figure it out as we move through this.”

The council agreed public cannabis use limits would align with public consumption law around spaces like schools, playgrounds and places where children are that already don’t allow smoking or alcohol consumption.

“I think it ultimately implies that we further refine our tobacco use ordinances and standards to move that away from places where that becomes a public nuisance and inappropriate for being in proximity of children,” Councilmember Jerome Christenson said. “Bringing these things into conformity with our other intoxicants ordinances is something that is sustainable.”