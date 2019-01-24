The federal government shutdown has forced the cancellation of the annual Kids Ice Fishing Day — a popular event that draws hundreds to the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.
The shutdown, which has left 800,000 federal employees across the nation either furloughed or working without pay, also has idled the lion’s share of the Internal Revenue Service just as the official start of the tax season on Monday approaches — although that hasn’t affected the La Crosse office yet. The local office in the Federal Building in downtown La Crosse has been locked, as is the custom, since Dec. 24, but it was scheduled to reopen to service customers on Feb. 4.
Friday marks the 34th day — and the second missed payday — since President Donald Trump shut the government down in the fracas between him and Democrats over his insistence that a federal spending bill must include $5.7 billion to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.
The ice fishing day is a collaborative event between the Friends of the Upper Mississippi River Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has jurisdiction over the hatchery.
The hatchery, which is operating with just six employees without pay while four others are furloughed, had scheduled the fishing day for Feb. 2 but now doesn’t have the staffing to help run the event, said Chuck Traxler, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman.
The event, which has taken place nearly every year since it began in 2009, has grown from an attendance of 183 children and many of their parents that year, to more than 600 children and parents last year, to projections of up to 1,400 this year.
When asked to clarify whether he meant postponed when he said canceled, Traxler said, “Canceled. I’m not aware of it being rescheduled. It will not happen on that date.”
Echoing that assessment is Ron Wally, president of the Friends of the Upper Mississippi River Fisheries Service, who lamented that, even if the shutdown ended next week or by mid-February, it would be difficult to reschedule before hatchery workers enter a busy season toward the end of February and into March.
“It’s a terrible blow,” Wally said. "We’ve done it for years. We’ve had from around 300 to almost 700 kids since we started sponsoring it.”
The friends group’s role includes supplying ice fishing expertise, including safety lessons before the children fish; rods; bait; volunteer help, and free hot dogs, chips and drinks. The event usually features demonstrations of fish-finding equipment and underwater cameras.
Wally also lamented the reason for the cancellation, saying, “to my knowledge, this is the first time it’s been canceled for this sort of issue,” while any others possibly occurred because of unsafe ice.
“It’s a huge interface with the public, typically for a lot of kids who don’t get to fish or get outdoors much,” he said. “A lot of the parents and guardians have not been fishing, and it’s educational. It’s a gimme at the hatchery — everybody catches fish, and they get to keep them.
“We’ve had kids who were barely old enough to walk” the first time they fished, he said, “and they’re returning now as teenagers and saying they remember.”
Although Wally said he understands the cancellation, in light of the national controversy but nonetheless appealed to officials and federal lawmakers to help salvage the event.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, wrote to Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to ask his help to get the hatchery staffed for the event. But it was out of Bernhardt’s hands, because the issue remains deadlocked as Trump and most Republicans and virtually all Democrats square off over funding a wall on the southern border.
Wally said, “In the national scheme of things, I know, it’s minute. But for this area, it’s a huge interface with the public and the hatchery.”
Asked whether he had anything he might want to say to the politicians fighting over the spending bill and the wall, Wally said, “Talk to one another. Let’s resolve this. It’s ludicrous.
“They have no concept of the effect this has not only on government employees but also the support people who help this and every other government agency,” Wally said.
The spending bill deadlock also has caused concern among Coulee Region food shelves and prompted furloughed workers to seek food assistance, as well as threatening efforts such as environmental research and other services.
As far as the IRS is concerned, it remains to be seen whether the shutdown ends in time for its office to open on the second floor of the federal on its assigned date of Feb. 4.
Meanwhile, the federal government has ordered about 46,000 employees back to their jobs, without the incentive of being paid. Some have asked, and received permission, to stay home because they can’t afford to work without pay or it’s too expensive for them to do so because they can’t pay for childcare.
Officials split on whether the IRS will be able to keep up when it tries to process paperwork with a workforce of less than half the usual numbers. Some say it will be able to keep up, others say it won’t and still others contend it lags even at full strength.
Last year, the IRS started accepting returns on Jan. 29 — a day later than this year, officials recalled. It had received 18.3 million returns by Feb. 2 and processed just over a third of them.
That doesn’t necessarily mean procrastinators will be able to delay more.
Taxpayers are running about average in taking their returns to the H&R Block Tax Office at 1220 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska, said, Laura Wright, a senior tax specialist at the office.
The main delays seem to be from people waiting to receive their forms from their employers, she said, adding that the office also has not had hassles in dealing with IRS workers who are on the job.
“Everything is running fine on our end,” Wright said.
