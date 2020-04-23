3 longtime supervisors named to lead La Crosse County Board

On Tuesday, the La Crosse County Board named a new chair and two new vice chairs to lead the group for the next two years.
Supervisors voted for Monica Kruse to serve as the new board chair.
The position was left vacant for the first time in nine years, after longtime chair Tara Johnson announced she would not be running for reelection on the board, after being a supervisor since 2000.
Johnson was the first woman to lead the board.
Kruse has served District 15 on the county board for 11 years when she was appointed in 2009. She previously served as the board's first vice chair, and was a teacher in Onalaska for 25 years.
She has served on several committees, including CouleeCap, the Executive Committee, Health and Human Services Board, Legislative Committee, Integrated Support, and the Recovery Services and Criminal Justice Management Council. She co-founded the Heroin Task Force and Lighthouse Peer Supported Respite Center.
Two new vice chairs were also named.
Kim Cable, who has been supervisor for District 10 since 2014, was voted in as first vice chair. She works for CouleeCap as the director of its Housing and Community Services Department.
She's served on committees for equal housing, criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse.
And Andrea Richmond was voted as second vice chair. She has been supervisor for District 1 since 2004.
Richmond also serves on the city of La Crosse Common Council. For the county, she has served on several committees, that focus on flood control, housing, the aging community and judiciary issues.
The three longtime supervisors will be leading the board into unchartered territory, as they take on continued efforts and the eventual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's gonna be a challenging time for sure, with the whole pandemic going on and the loss of revenue," Richmond said, who expects it to be a tough year for the county's budget.
"We're gonna have a lot of work to do to get the job done," she said.
