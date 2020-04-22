50th Earth Day in a pandemic is time to reflect on climate change, Mayor Kabat says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Officials in La Crosse and across the state celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, signing resolutions recognizing the milestone holiday.

The holiday started here in Wisconsin in 1970, when Gaylord Nelson, U.S. senator from Wisconsin and environmentalist, launched the global call to action.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and other elected officials, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, all signed resolutions recognizing the anniversary.

"This grassroots movement began with one man from Clear Lake, Wisconsin, who had a vision and a deep commitment to keep our promise to future generations," Baldwin wrote in a statement.

But this year's celebration looked a little different than most, as the world hit "pause" during the COVID-19 outbreaks.

"It is unfortunate, and it's a bit sad that we're not able to have our usual celebration," Kabat said, "and especially with the fact that this is the 50th year and that makes it all the more special and all the more sad that we're not able to do that."

Each Earth Day, La Crosse usually holds an Earth Fair and Kabat plants a tree in the city with the help of kids from the community, but both events were cancelled because of the pandemic shutdowns.