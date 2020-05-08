59 La Crosse small businesses to receive over $350,000 in COVID-19 relief grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A total of 59 unique, local small businesses in La Crosse will find a bit of relief in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic after they were chosen to receive the city’s first installment of relief grants.

In all, $366,200 is being distributed to the 59 businesses, which range from restaurants and hotels to bridal shops, massage therapists, record shops, arcades, dentists, auctioneers, jewelers and more.

The city estimates that the grants will help sustain 948 jobs in the community. The average grant amount was $5,000, but awards ranged from $1,600 to $25,000 per business.

“These funds will help ensure that I can keep my staff,” said Jennifer Walker of Charlotte’s Bridal and Formal Wear, one of the grant recipients. “They are the lifeblood of my business. They are my greatest asset. I don’t want to lose them.”

The city announced the plan for the grant early in the pandemic efforts, realizing the damage many of its businesses would face as they were forced to shutter and send staff home.