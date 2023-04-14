A bid of $6.3 million was approved by the La Crosse Common Council for the construction of a new fire station no. 4 on Gillette Street.

Market & Johnson, Inc., a general contracting company based in Eau Claire, was awarded the project after submitting the lowest of five bids. The council earmarked an additional $277,000 as a contingency fund for the project if changes are needed.

The plan for the new station includes preserving the old historic fire station, while constructing a new, 20,000-square foot single-story building with living quarters on the remaining empty lot.

According to the bid information, work for the project consists of site utility construction and demolition, plumbing, installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, fire protection and electrical construction.

Construction administration services are being provided by Wendel, an architect and engineering company based in New York.