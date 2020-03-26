Absentee voting: How to do it, do you need a witness and other FAQs answered

Once your ballot is mailed to you, you can almost fill it out exactly as you would at the polls, but there are a few steps needed to do it correctly.

1. Fill it out in front of a witness

2. You and the witness will need to sign the certified return envelope, and the witness must print their address on it.

3. Place your ballot in the signed envelope and mail it back. These envelopes are all pre-stamped and pre-addressed.

Your ballot must be mailed in time to reach your clerk’s office by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on April 7. But you can also drop your ballot off at your clerk or city’s drop box, or at your polling place on election day if you’re worried you won’t reach them in time.

What if I’m social distancing alone and don’t have anyone to be a witness?

Even under the unique circumstances, you still need a witness to be present when voting at home and sign your ballot.