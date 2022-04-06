After contentious race, Holmen voters choose Rieber, Wuensch to serve on school board

On Tuesday, voters in the Holmen School District made their voices heard, reelecting incumbent and vice president Rebecca Rieber and one new member, Barbara Wuensch, to the school board.

Rieber won with 26.4%, the top candidate with a total of 2,484 votes, and Wuensch was close behind with 26.2% and 2,470 total votes.

In a social media post Tuesday night Rieber said, "Wow, I love Holmen! My sincere gratitude to the community that supported my election. There is a lot of work to do but if all of us work together we will ensure all students achieve success."

The voters' choice can be seen as a response to what was often a contentious race that has featured infighting with current board members, political mudslinging, controversial ideas, influence from political parties — all for a school board that has more been politically charged in the last year.

Losing candidates Chad Updike and Josh Neumann, who trailed by about 3% each, were often caught in the crosshairs of controversy on the campaign trail.

In February, the two candidates, who ran as a unified ticket, called for a criminal investigation into claims made online that they had made racist comments and appeals. As of March 25, police were still investigating the incident.

Two weeks prior to the election, Updike and Neumann proposed an idea to crowdfund a raise for a teacher who would be chosen by those who donated to the fund.

The two said in a video posted March 21 that they want to start a nonprofit where families and businesses in the district could donate to a fund that would increase pay for a chosen teacher.

At the time, they said the details of the program were still being sorted out, but that a $100 donation would get someone one vote or nomination for a staff member, and the more you donated, the more votes you would have.

Nominations were intended to go towards teachers who are "exceeding expectations," they said, and the goal was to incentivize teachers and attract new talent.

"We all love rewarding the best performers in any field. It's time that starts happening in teachers, in education," Neumann said in the video.

The two had planned to donate their school board salaries to the fund and $1,000 each from their businesses, and both said if they weren't elected they may still try to facilitate the program, though not run it themselves.

Both the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Wisconsin Ethics Commission told the Tribune that such a proposal did not present any elections or campaign finance issues.

But the idea was swiftly met with backlash online, some calling it divisive and critical that it would disproportionately give votes to wealthier community members who could donate to the program. One person, who said she was a teacher, commented, "You are going to pit teachers against each other. This is not how you give teacher raises."

Another person said it sounded like a popularity contest. "Sound like a perfect incentive for teachers to lower standards and give unearned grades," they said, calling it a "horrible idea."

Neumann and Updike walked the idea back just a few days later, saying they had lengthy conversations with teachers and wanted to make adjustments to the proposal.

In Holmen, this wasn't the beginning of a highly politicized school board, which is meant to be a nonpartisan body.

Over the last year the school board, like many around the state and country, faced political pushback, largely over mask mandates and COVID-19 protocols, even causing some members of the public to be ejected from meetings.

This discourse even drew the support and assistance from Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien. He met with parents and community members in several school districts, including Holmen, who were seeking his advice on how to overturn mask mandates.

Van Orden's involvement in local school boards didn't stop there, and on April 3, Van Orden joined Updike and Neumann on the campaign trail to knock on doors.

Tuesday night's results are tentative until the official canvass is completed on Friday, though at this point it does not appear that there is small enough of a margin for a recount to be requested.

