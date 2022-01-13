After lengthy debate over impact to birds, city council approves fixing & releasing feral cats

It was a classic debate of cat vs. bird at the La Crosse Common Council meeting Thursday night.

The council ultimately adopted a change in law that will aim to fix and vaccinate stray cats, but not before questioning what impact it might have on the bird population.

The ordinance change specifically authorizes the Coulee Region Humane Society (CRHS) to target areas in the city where known groups of community cats, or strays, reside and capture them to be treated. The goal will be to rehome them, but those that are not able to be adopted will then be released back into the community.

These cats will have a small piece of the tip of their ear removed to identify that they've been treated.

It's another "tool in the toolbox" as council president Barb Janssen said, as the CRHS currently euthanize strays that are unable to find homes.

But some officials were hesitant about the program after research was shared with council members about the impact similar initiatives and stray cats in general have on bird populations.

A Georgetown University biology professor told WIZM News this week that the plan was a "horrible idea," an interview that council members referenced directly. The professor highlighted a number of issues with the program, but council members were largely concerned with birds, of which 1.3 to 4 billion are killed annually by cats a year, according to the professor.

"There's more than just cats at stake here," council member Scott Neumeister said.

Council member Mackenzie Mindel agreed, saying that she supported the program but wondered if the consequences were fully fleshed out.

"I don't disagree with doing trap-neuter-vaccinate-release. I like that and I'm also noticing that maybe we need a little bit more," Mindel said.

CRHS executive director Heather Drievold said that the goal of the program is to ultimately try and reduce the number of cats that are without homes in the community.

"We're not trying to add more cats, we're trying to hold up the reproduction of what is out there already," Drievold said.

The humane society currently takes in over 500 stray cats from the city every year, and often times those cats are pregnant, adding to the total.

But before this legislation change, trapping has only been done for nuisance cats or when there are problems, and healthy, non-disruptive stray cats largely go untouched — and unvaccinated and able to reproduce.

This new program will now become more targeted to help fix and give medical care to more cats beyond just nuisance cases, which would help reduce the amount of new cats born as strays.

Cats would also be released back into targeted areas where officials are aware of community caregivers who provide food and other care for the strays.

Officials emphasized that adoption is always the first goal for cats that are brought into the shelter, and that the city is not ceasing euthanasia through this legislation change, but it is likely to decrease with this program.

A proposal to refer the ordinance change for a month failed and it was ultimately adopted on Thursday with Neumeister the only council member in opposition.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.