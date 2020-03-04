AG Josh Kaul: 'Important and innovative' mental health services being provided in La Crosse

Mental-health services in La Crosse are on the right track compared to other areas of the state, said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who visited Gundersen Health Systems on Wednesday afternoon to tour its mental- health facilities.
"At a time when too often we're seeing people step back from providing those services," Kaul said after his tour, Gundersen is doing a good job at expanding behavioral health efforts.
Gundersen is dedicated to "integrated services," he said, starting treatment for those experiencing behavioral health issues early on, and ensuring that the necessary space needed to care for those suffering is available.
"That means that people who provide behavioral health services are interacting with patients earlier in the process," Kaul said, "and help provide treatment for them before they become acute and before there is a crisis."
Kaul noted that mental-health services are crucial to increasing public safety.
"A number of people who end up in our criminal justice system are struggling with behavioral health issues," he said. "If we have an effective system in place for treating people who have behavioral health issues ... it means that our communities are safer as a result," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin's only emergency detention facility currently resides in Winnebago County, about 150 miles from La Crosse. Kaul noted that this makes it difficult for all involved when a patient is suffering from a mental-health crisis.
"So in a lot of communities around the state of Wisconsin, law enforcement ... is traveling, sometimes long distances and going through a lengthy process," Kaul said. "Which is not good for the person who's struggling with a mental- health crisis, it's not good for law enforcement."
But La Crosse County has found ways to fill this gap.
"There's a lot of innovative work going on here," Kaul said. "La Crosse, unlike many counties, has people who work for the county who are responding, providing mobile crisis services, and they work with Gundersen to help people who are in crisis get the help that they need much closer to home."
Last year, the state served roughly 45,000 people for mental-health needs, with only about 1% of La Crosse County receiving services, according to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services. That's a marginal drop from the 75,000 it helped in 2018.
Looking ahead, Kaul hopes more progress can be made at the state level to make mental-health services a priority.
Things like increased access to health insurance, expanding incentives for practitioners in underserved areas, and expanding the ways health providers work with law enforcement, especially within the emergency detention system.
"I think that there's a lot more work that we need to do."