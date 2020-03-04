AG Josh Kaul: 'Important and innovative' mental health services being provided in La Crosse

Mental-health services in La Crosse are on the right track compared to other areas of the state, said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who visited Gundersen Health Systems on Wednesday afternoon to tour its mental- health facilities.

"At a time when too often we're seeing people step back from providing those services," Kaul said after his tour, Gundersen is doing a good job at expanding behavioral health efforts.

Gundersen is dedicated to "integrated services," he said, starting treatment for those experiencing behavioral health issues early on, and ensuring that the necessary space needed to care for those suffering is available.

"That means that people who provide behavioral health services are interacting with patients earlier in the process," Kaul said, "and help provide treatment for them before they become acute and before there is a crisis."

Kaul noted that mental-health services are crucial to increasing public safety.

"A number of people who end up in our criminal justice system are struggling with behavioral health issues," he said. "If we have an effective system in place for treating people who have behavioral health issues ... it means that our communities are safer as a result," he said.

