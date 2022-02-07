All taxable property in city of La Crosse to be reassessed this year in order to meet state rules

All taxable property in the city of La Crosse will have their values reassessed this year, another step in the city's work to become compliant with state statute.

The announcement, made through the mayor's office on Monday, stated all assessments would be completed for property tax statements that are delivered in December.

In recent years the city has been working to remain compliant with the state, which requires that all properties be assessed within 10% of market value once every five years. This means the values of properties in the city must fit within a range that matches the going rate for similar properties.

In 2019 the city reassessed residential properties, where most values increased between 25-50%. Most recently in 2021, multi-unit homes or apartment buildings were reassessed, and 553 apartments saw an average increase in value of 36%.

At that time, the city had seen a drop in values after no assessments were done in 2020 due to the pandemic. The city said that the current housing market has only impacted market values more, warranting a city-wide revaluation.

The city's announcement on Monday indicated that the city must reach compliance this year or the state will conduct its own revaluation that will "prove intrusive and costly" for local taxpayers.

The city's assessment office will be conducting the city-wide revaluation, where it will estimate the market value of all property in the city that can be assessed.

New values will not necessarily mean higher taxes, the city cautioned.

"The revaluation is meant to fairly and impartially rebalance the property tax burden among all property owners," the city's announcement said.

In the past, city officials have stated that doing a city-wide assessment is more equitable than doing it in sections in order to prevent taxes fluctuating too dramatically and disproportionately for certain property owners.

Assessed values are only one piece of the puzzle, too, and what tax rate the city sets for the year will be used to determine property taxes owed.

Property owners will receive a notice in the mail with the new assessed value of their property once it is completed.

The city said property owners can help the process by allowing access for an interior home inspection if asked and respond to requests for information by the city.

If a property owner wants to dispute or discuss their new value, they can contact the assessor's office and may be asked to provide evidence of a alternative value.

