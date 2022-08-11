Alt-side parking in La Crosse will only be for declared emergencies after city council approval

Alternate-side parking in the city of La Crosse will only be in effect when there is a declared winter emergency or maintenance event, after the city council adopted the changes Thursday night.

Under the new rule, alternate-side parking will no longer be a winter-long event, and instead only when deemed necessary. The changes were adopted unanimously by the city council through its consent agenda.

Alternate-side parking is when vehicles are required to be parked on a single side of the street, typically coinciding with the date and the odd or even side of the street, in order to make way for snow plows.

The city will now send out alerts in advance when they anticipate a certain amount of snowfall or when certain maintenance, like street sweeping or leaf pick-up, needs to be performed.

This means that alternate-side parking could be declared year-round, but it will only last 48 hours at a time, unless specified that more or less time is needed.

It also means that alternate-side parking is no longer strictly overnight. Cars would need to be parked on the appropriate side of the street for the length of the entire declared emergency, including during the day.

According to the resolution, the city's superintendent of streets, or a designee in their place, will declare when alternate-side events are happening.

For snow, that will take place when the National Weather Service predicts that three or more inches of snow will fall in La Crosse.

The city will alert residents of alternate-side parking events at least six hours before any penalties would be issued. Residents will be notified through news and electronic notification.

Climate and snow removal

On Thursday, the La Crosse Common Council denied a now expired draft of a climate emergency resolution, making room for a rewritten version that will head to the city council's desk next month.

The resolution in question reaffirms the city's commitment to climate initiatives, specifically te become carbon neutral by 2050, and creates a framework that will lead the city away from the use of fossil fuels in future years.

Its main intent is to prepare the city for a climate action plan that is expected to be presented by the Climate Action Plan Steering Committee within the next year.

But when the resolution was first proposed earlier this summer, it was criticized for being too political.

"Some of the feedback we received was that the words used were potentially divisive, too strong or confusing, so the item was referred," said council member Mackenzie Mindel, the sponsor of the resolution.

Staff and committee members reworked the language of the resolution, but it was recommended that the title of the resolution also be changed, which requires the original one to be voted down and an entirely new piece of legislation to be presented.

"While I received comments from the community asking why we have to delay climate action just to change the name, I want to clarify that keeping the name of the resolution the same while changing the content would be confusing," Mindel said.

She said the commitment to climate still stands strong and expressed the urgency to act.

"Sometimes, though, it's easy to be convinced in our minds that nothing is happening because the weather is nice. Or what we do as individuals may not really affect others in a tangible way. It's true that each of us can make substantial impacts if we use less electricity, ride our bikes more and waste less water. But it's also the case that we need climate solutions enacted by leaders like ourselves," Mindel said.

The new legislation will go before the city council in September.

The city council also adopted updates to the city's snow removal ordinance.

These changes just clarify the language of the ordinance, simply stating that snow and ice must be removed from city sidewalks within 24 hours after a weather event.

"The changes mostly remove some conflicting, unnecessary or unclear language from the current ordinance to make it understandable and enforceable," Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the Tribune in an email.

This will also make way for operational changes coming soon that will make enforcing the snow removal rules more "fair, equitable and just," Reynolds said.

These changes come after an uptick in snow removal complaints and fines last winter that had several officials calling for reform.

Reynolds said that the city still needs to finalize the operational changes that are coming, and that more information and a public education campaign will be coming once they are finalized.