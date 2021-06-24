Annual report finds La Crosse drinking water 'safe,' reduced levels of lead and copper

An annual report of the water quality in La Crosse has once again found that the city's drinking water is safe and meets all quality requirements for 2020.

The report, issued by the city each year, finds that there were no major increases in levels of contaminants in La Crosse's water, and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has determined the water is "safe at the levels detected."

"Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk," the city writes on the report, which will be mailed to residents.

The city tests its 13 wells and underground aquifer each year for a number of contaminants, and this year found that the levels of lead and copper in La Crosse water have gone down since the last time it was tested in 2017.