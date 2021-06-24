Annual report finds La Crosse drinking water 'safe,' reduced levels of lead and copper

An annual report of the water quality in La Crosse has once again found that the city's drinking water is safe and meets all quality requirements for 2020.
The report, issued by the city each year, finds that there were no major increases in levels of contaminants in La Crosse's water, and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has determined the water is "safe at the levels detected."
"Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk," the city writes on the report, which will be mailed to residents.
The city tests its 13 wells and underground aquifer each year for a number of contaminants, and this year found that the levels of lead and copper in La Crosse water have gone down since the last time it was tested in 2017.
The report does not test for the group of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which have contaminated many private and public wells on nearby French Island, including three city wells, but officials have indicated that recent separate tests have not shown contamination on any mainland wells.
Generally, the presence of contaminants in La Crosse decreased or stayed the same since last tested in 2019, and in cases where they did increase, they did not reach levels of concern.
One volatile organic contaminant, known as tetrachloroethylene — also known as "drying cleaning fluid," a chemical used in dry cleaning and metal degreasing operations — appeared in results this year after not being detected in 2019, though it did not exceed recommended levels or violate any regulations.
Other by-products left by drinking water chlorination were also detected, but generally decreased from 2019 and are far from reaching recommended levels.
The city again participated in additional sampling requested by the EPA which tests a number of currently unregulated contaminants. The tests showed no change in 2019 results, and detected manganese, bromide and more.
The report also found that the city used on average 9.9 million gallons of water a day in 2020, up slightly from the 9.5 million in 2019. The most water was used last year on Aug. 25, which used nearly 18 million gallons of water.
The city continues to add fluoride and chlorine to its water at low levels to improve dental health and reduce bacteria in the water, and test results showed that around 1 part per million of the two additives were supplemented in the last year.
A total of 3,615,393,000 gallons of water was pumped by the La Crosse Water Utility in 2020, costing residents less than a penny a gallon. This was about 360 million additionals gallons pumped than 2019.
The city just broke ground on its $68 million expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, which will help reduce some levels of contaminants and environmental concerns once completed.