Applications now open for La Crosse County's new $2 million stormwater infrastructure grant

La Crosse County is investing some of its federal COVID relief funds into stormwater infrastructure, primarily for rural communities.

The new grant program will use $2 million of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to strengthen rural communities from heavy flooding.

The Stormwater Infrastructure Grant Program is now open for applications, and it is available only to towns and public agencies in unincorporated communities of La Crosse County.

The grant can help fund projects that mitigate flooding risks, improve water quality and make community infrastructure more resilient to flooding.

"Extreme rainfall events are increasing in frequency in our region, leading to more flooding, erosion and damage to public infrastructure," Matt Hanewall, the director of the county's Land Conservation Department, said in a statement.

He said, "This program will fund projects that protect rural communities against this growing threat."

This new grant program will specifically cover up to 90% of engineering and construction costs for stormwater infrastructure projects, with a maximum of $50,000 for design work or $500,000 for a project that's ready to go.

According to the county, rural officials have already expressed "significant interest" in the grants, emphasizing the need to invest in these projects in communities that typically lack the funding.

"Our plan now is to invest the funding as quickly and efficiently as we can to have the greatest impact," Hanewall said.

Staff will score and rank applications for the grant before sending them to the Planning, Resource and Development Committee for approval.

Projects on public land or easements are also eligible for the grant.

Program guidelines and information can be found at lacrossecounty.org/landcon.