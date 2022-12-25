APRA in review: City has spent almost half in first year for infrastructure, government operations

It’s been over a year since the city of La Crosse accepted almost $22 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nearly half of the unprecedented funding has already been spent.

In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA, was signed into law distributing over $360 billion in emergency funding to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Municipalities have until 2026 to spend the funds.

The city of La Crosse received $21.75 million and allocated the funds to be used to support small businesses, childcare, housing and neighborhood development, climate efforts and lost city revenue.

So far, the city has spent just over $10 million of its ARPA on a variety of projects: library positions, temporary winter shelter, childcare grants and more. About $5.3 million has come from the lost revenue pool of money, and the other $4.7 million was from other dedicated allocations.

Municipalities were required to specify funding allocations for the ARPA money. Up to $10 million could be reserved as a city’s “lost revenues;” La Crosse opted to allocate all $10 million for lost revenue.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he believes the council has done a good job of using the funds to address immediate needs and also tackling some historical infrastructure inequities in the city. His priorities have been to address buildings that need floodplain remediation and improving quality of living for all La Crosse residents.

“There’s still significant work that we will accomplish with the use of these ARPA funds,” Reynolds said. “In general, I think that this has been a very pragmatic, very judicious approach, but also one that prioritizes the immediate needs and our communities especially for those who are most vulnerable.”

One of the first uses of city ARPA money was distributing $2 million to businesses and nonprofits that suffered the greatest economic impacts because of COVID-19. Organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, Children’s Museum and more benefited from the grants.

A total of $3.6 million of the spent ARPA funds was used for budget balancing or other government operations, which Reynolds said was “extremely helpful” in getting the city back on its feet after the pandemic to restore services that were lost.

According to the Brookings Institute’s Local Government ARPA Investment Tracker, “government operations” accounts for the largest use of budgeted dollars for both cities and counties nationwide, accounting for 50% of budgeted funds in cities and 32% of budgeted funds in counties.

According to Dan DeGier, the city’s deputy director of finance, funds that have been spent on the administration expenses have been for consulting services related to the administration of the grant. There was $400K reserved for grant administrative expenses.

“One of the interesting things whether you’re talking about ARPA or any of the other federal funding, it does require a tremendous amount of work and staff time to identify ways that these funds can be used, and then utilize them in ways that adheres to federal spending requirements,” Reynolds said.

The city has spent $1,151,007 of ARPA to help those experiencing homelessness, one of the main priorities the council outlined. The little over $1 million spent has only been used for short-term temporary shelter options, and not for long-term housing solutions.

Two city resolutions for affordable and transitional housing that utilized ARPA funding did not come to fruition this year. The first was for the creation of bridge housing units — temporary housing for those moving out of homelessness before they secure stable housing of their own — from the Maple Grove Motel. This resolution to purchase the property for $1.5 million was approved by the city, but the deal fell through after a building inspection.

A resolution to purchase another property for $2.6 million for affordable housing units on Monitor Street was not adopted by the city council a couple months ago.

“At the end of the day, the city council has to approve that spending, and if they’re not interested in developing long term solutions for affordable housing, they’re simply not going to prove the funding for it,” Reynolds said. City staff continues to work on identifying ways to diversify the La Crosse housing market and increase the number of affordable units.

“I just hope that we can find solutions that the city council finds agreeable so that we can move forward with developing some housing,” Reynolds said.

Future of ARPA funds in La Crosse

Next year, the city will have a significant amount of ARPA funds to utilize. They have until 2026 to spend the remaining $11.7 million.

Based on how the ARPA funds were initially allocated, the public can expect to see the city using those dollars to invest in improvements to childcare, local affordable housing stock and environmental remediations.

Reynolds is looking forward to more floodplain remediation and using the $2.5 million of ARPA dollars reserved for the lead decontamination of the La Crosse River Marsh.

“One of my goals was to make sure that we’re addressing issues of the floodplain, and it all goes back to livability and quality of housing and quantity of housing,” Reynolds said. “At the end of the day the primary goals are related to that.”

In regard to affordable and bridge housing, the city allocated $1.5 million to bridge housing — $262K has been used from that allocation for Houska Park renovations — and $1.025 million to incentivize the construction of affordable housing units.

The city allocated a total of $1,970,000 for improvements to childcare; both in-home services and childcare centers. So far, only $350K has been doled out in grants.

Some unspent ARPA funds have already been earmarked for the 2024 Operating Budget. The $2.25 million reserved to balance next fiscal year’s budget will come from the lost revenue pool of funds.

Here is a complete list of how the city has used their ARPA funding so far:

$2.9 million to balance the 2023 Operating Budget (lost revenue).

$2.18 million for private and public business support grants.

$1.15 million for the Causeway Boulevard Sanitary Lift Station renovation.

$850K for downtown street tree project (lost revenue).

$700K for temporary winter shelter at the Econolodge for those experiencing homeless.

$400K for administrative expenses (lost revenue).

$350K for childcare industry grants distributed via The Parenting Place.

$347,358 for three library position and two positions at the La Crosse Center (lost revenue).

$300K for revenue replacement in the 2022 Operating Budget (lost revenue).

$262K for Houska Park maintenance.

$200K for test of lead contamination at the La Crosse River Marsh.

$189K to extend Econolodge shelter for an additional month (lost revenue).

$131K for city facilities assessment (lost revenue).

$90K for to continue the Replacement Housing Program with the city and Western Technical College (lost revenue).

$49K for Drift Bike Share program (lost revenue).

$30K for remediation of 10 detached garages listed as FEMA violations (lost revenue).

$24K for remediation of 16 detached garages listed as FEMA violations (lost revenue).

$10K for Baker Tilly’s ARPA services.

$4.8K for public safety supplies.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022