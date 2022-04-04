April 5 election: School boards, county board, referendums and more

Tuesday is election day in Wisconsin, and voters in La Crosse County will head to the polls for school board races, county board, referendums and more.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., and voters should check their polling place ahead of time as its location might have changed because of local redistricting.

The best place to find your polling location and other voting information is MyVote.wi.gov. There, you can find where to vote and other details, such as a sample ballot.

One of the biggest elections on the ballot locally is that of La Crosse County Board. All 30 districts are up for election this year, and more than a dozen of those races are contested, setting the board up for the possibility of big turnover.

Six candidates are running for three open seats on the La Crosse School Board, too. Only one incumbent, current president Juan Jimenez, is on the ballot, meaning the school board is poised to see some new representation.

The Holmen, Bangor and Onalaska School Boards also have elections Tuesday.

Additionally, three seats on the Onalaska Common Council are up for election.

Voters will elect their representatives for Onalaska Districts 1-3. All but District 3 are contested races, where former clerk and current alderperson Cari Burmaster is not running for reelection. Larry Jiracek is the only candidate on the ballot for that district.

Alderpersons Jim Olson, District 1, and Diane Wulf, District 2, are both running for reelection. Olson faces a challenge from Leanne Stokes, and Wulf from former alderperson and city administrator Bob Muth.

A handful of referendums will also be on the ballot Tuesday.

This includes a countywide referendum question on whether or not the state should establish a right to clean water, as well as a West Salem School District referendum and Greenfield advisory referendum on if the town should switch to a curbside garbage pick-up program.

The Tribune will have results from these races on its website Tuesday night and in Thursday's paper.

