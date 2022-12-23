ARPA in review: La Crosse County spent two-thirds of federal dollars on housing, solar, infrastructure

It was the beginning of this year when the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approved a spending plan for the $22.89 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In the board’s January spending plan, it prioritized bridge housing, child care and senior care to receive the largest chunk of ARPA dollars.

So far, it is following through on those spending promises, but it hasn’t been without fervent discussion and “surprising difficulties,” said county board chair Monica Kruse. Despite some challenges, Kruse believes the funds have been spent well and benefited the community.

In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA, was signed into law distributing over $360 billion in emergency funding to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Municipalities have until 2026 to spend the funds.

In just over a year, the county has spent $15,195,950 — about two-thirds — of its ARPA funds on housing, stormwater infrastructure, housing redevelopments, a senior health care center, solar infrastructure and veteran support.

The first use of ARPA dollars was to support county expenses that incurred due to the pandemic. A little over $700,000 was used at the end of 2021 to support disease investigation, contact tracing, testing and personal protection equipment for employees.

Most recently, the county approved $3 million for a bridge housing program for families experiencing homelessness. The program will be run by Couleecap and Catholic Charities.

Kruse was surprised by the vote for the bridge housing resolution, which passed 22-4.

“I think the reason that happened is because first of all the strength of the proposal from Couleecap and Catholic Charities, also because I think we did a good job of educating our members to the benefits of that program,” Kruse said. “I think those who were really opposed to it to begin with saw the merits of the program and came around, so that was very gratifying.”

An additional $3 million was allocated for bridge housing for individuals. This allocation has yet to be spent, and no resolutions or plans to spend it have come to the board. The county has been in discussions with the city about how to execute this.

Two million dollars was allocated for stormwater infrastructure grants, and $1.3 million of that allocation has been doled out in grants to towns in the county. Towns of Campbell, Holland, Shelby and Onalaska were awarded grants during this round of applications. The county will have another round of grant applications in April for the remaining $700K.

Solar energy was another top priority for the county when it came to spending ARPA dollars. In October, the board approved $1.9 million to be used to investigate and add solar panels to eight county buildings: the Administrative Center, Hillview Health Care Center, West Salem Highway Shop, Courthouse & Law Enforcement Center, Health and Human Services Building, Lakeview Health Care Center, Solid Waste Building and Goose Island Campground.

The panels will be installed after the winter weather clears, Kruse said the county is aiming for springtime. These buildings account for 80% of the county’s total electrical consumption.

Other uses of ARPA have been: $90,000 in grants for community events, $5 million for a new community facility at the county owned nursing home Hillview Healthcare Center, $500,000 for veteran support and $2 million into the Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition & Demolition Grant Program.

The neighborhood revitalization grants were robustly requested and distributed, according to Kruse.

However, the Hillview renovation has been put on pause because construction bids came in higher than expected. Kruse says the county is “back to the drawing board” on that project.

Future of ARPA spending in the county

La Crosse County has been following through on how it allocated ARPA funds at the beginning of the year. Based on those allocations, the county will likely focus the remainder of their ARPA dollars on childcare, bridge housing for adults and skilled trades training.

The county board reserved $3.3 million for a neighborhood childcare model, $2.425 million for skilled trades training and $3 million for bridge housing for individual adults.

Discussions around how the county should support childcare has already begun.

At a planning meeting Dec. 5, the board was presented with childcare recommendations by Charlotte Peters, a community development educator for La Crosse County as a part of UW-Madison Extension and Kelly Matthews from Wisconsin Early Childhood Association.

Peters recommended that the board create a grant program for childcare centers and in-home providers in the amount of up to $500,000. Grants should be used for expansion, repairs, training, education, upgrades, onboarding and new services.

Kruse thinks this plan will be an “easier sell” for the county board. Additionally, if the plan passes, the grants would be distributed by the county’s economic development fund committee — which means the county board won’t need to discuss each grant application.

“My own personal perception is that we're all a little bit relieved this isn't going to be constantly discussed at the county board, that another entity is going to be doing the picayune work of making decisions,” Kruse said.

Other considerations for the county were to partner with existing childcare providers to improve services or create a county sponsored childcare facility. The latter idea was not popular among board supervisors.

As for trades training, boosting the workforce and other uses of ARPA, Kruse said the county board will meet in January to talk intensively about ARPA funding, county priorities and how the money should be spent.

“(The spending has) definitely done pretty darn well considering it's not easy to spend a lot of money and to spend it wisely and to spend it in transformational ways that will sustain good changes,” Kruse said.

IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022