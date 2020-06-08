As city officials start planning for 2021 budget, departments facing tough decisions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

City officials are starting to plan for the 2021 budget as it navigates a unique financial crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but as it dives into dollar requests, tough decisions will have to made on what projects and city services are more essential than ever.

City departments are currently asking for $29,137,880 for projects in the next fiscal year, according to an updated draft capital projects budget.

This is a portion of the city's overall budget, dedicated to projects around the city like sidewalk improvements, environmental studies, park shelters, road construction and more.

These requests come as the city prepares to make $4.42 million in budget cuts. Roughly half of those cuts will be made to specific departments, who are now navigating where they can trim spending.

"I think it's safe to say we're living in a different time now, and some budget cuts are needed, and I hope the public understands that sources we've had to help and moneys we've had may not be there next year," said council member Scott Neumeister at Monday night's city planning meeting.