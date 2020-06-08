As city officials start planning for 2021 budget, departments facing tough decisions

City officials are starting to plan for the 2021 budget as it navigates a unique financial crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but as it dives into dollar requests, tough decisions will have to made on what projects and city services are more essential than ever.
City departments are currently asking for $29,137,880 for projects in the next fiscal year, according to an updated draft capital projects budget.
This is a portion of the city's overall budget, dedicated to projects around the city like sidewalk improvements, environmental studies, park shelters, road construction and more.
These requests come as the city prepares to make $4.42 million in budget cuts. Roughly half of those cuts will be made to specific departments, who are now navigating where they can trim spending.
"I think it's safe to say we're living in a different time now, and some budget cuts are needed, and I hope the public understands that sources we've had to help and moneys we've had may not be there next year," said council member Scott Neumeister at Monday night's city planning meeting.
"So as much as we'd like to help everyone, this next year is going to be difficult at best," he said.
The city held its first public hearing on the project budget Monday night, hearing from one citizen in person and fielding several comments through its virtual livestream, as well as a long list of letters of support for certain projects.
The request for new spending for projects has grown a bit since the initial draft, which originally asked for $26 million. Some additional street and engineering project requests were added since then.
Some major projects for the year include the North Side fire station, the first phase of the Green Island tennis complex and renovations to the South Community Library.
City officials will work in the coming months to narrow the dollar requests down by the end of the summer, ahead of its operating budget planning schedule.
Departments have already started the discussions on next year's budget, though, and are working through the line-item cuts it will make still this year.
In meetings Tuesday morning, the legal, assessors and planning departments talked through decisions they've had to make to meet their reduction requirements, much of their budgets dedicated to staffing.
"We understand that at times like these, we have to be creative and find solutions," planning department director Jason Gilman said.
Some of the initial plans to cut corners on spending include furloughs, removing summer intern positions, leaving vacated positions open, consolidating committees or staffing, internalizing some procedures and projects, and suspending expenses for things like travel and trainings.
The planning department plans to make around $67,500 in cuts to salaries and benefits.
Departments are looking ahead to the next several years as well, thinking of sustainable options to cut corners with things like early retirements, sabbaticals and merging services.
But cutting into department budgets means risking losing important city services, some officials warned.
"It concerns me, the level of cuts we're expected to make," Gilman said.
In a budget cut memo, the planning department emphasized that it was one of the few revenue generating departments, taking the lead on things like selling city-owned land and executing grants.
And the attorneys office emphasized concerns over a tight pocketbook as it navigates future costly legal battles that may arise, urging other departments to "stop getting sued."
Over the last two months, the city has lost more than $3 million in revenue, according to financial reports. This is on pace with its forecast to lose about $4.5 million due to the pandemic.
Officials are expecting the following years to be tighter than usual, as they prepare for possible shared state revenue loss and drops in room tax revenue.
About $34 million of the city's budget is sourced from outside the city, roughly $9 million of that from the state, officials said.
The finalized plan for line-item budget cuts is expected this week, and officials will work out the kinks of the project budget throughout the summer, finalizing and approving by August. The city's total operating budget for 2021 will be finalized by October.
