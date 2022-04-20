As La Crosse's homeless population grows, city expects more people in Houska Park this year

As the city opens up Houska Park for a second summer in a row to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, officials are expecting a larger amount of people using the space.

The city of La Crosse announced earlier this week that it planned to use Houska Park again as a safe space for unsheltered individuals to camp and sleep without risk of being ticketed. But the amount of community members experiencing homelessness has grown.

"Our big concern this year is we're looking at a significant increase in the number" of individuals, said Parks, Recreation & Forestry and City Facilities director Jay Odegaard.

The city is reporting about 270 individuals experiencing homelessness currently, which is up from the nearly 120 people who slept in Houska Park last summer at peak times. Odegaard said that as of Sunday, there were already 13 tents pitched at the park.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds described the amount of individuals in the city facing homelessness as "very large."

This will be the second year that Houska Park will be used as a sanctuary of sorts for those facing homelessness, and comes after attempts at securing a shelter or transitional housing space were unsuccessful over the winter.

"The hope was, and our planning was, that we would have something more substantial to count on for this coming year and certainly through the coming winter," Reynolds said.

"We have run into some walls and have had to adjust our expectations, and we are back in a situation — and we realized this a few months ago, actually — that we were going to need to have a space again, an outdoor space, where this population would be able to find, for lack of better terms, a stable environment where they would be able to sleep, stay the night without having to be pushed around from space to space around the city," Reynolds said.

With the expected influx of people sleeping at the park, the city is less concerned with potentially maxing out on space, but on maxing out on services. Things such as more port-o-potties and wash stations are easier to add at the park, but increasing the amount of meals and service providers at the site is more difficult.

City officials said they are learning from the experience last year.

Reynolds said that for the most part, the operation of the park was a "relatively structured, safe and stable environment."

"We're constantly evolving," Odegaard said, "just trying to keep things as safe and convenient as possible."

Adjustments to the park range from putting up clothes lines or collecting tarps for individuals to use, to more substantial — and spendier — changes such as more cameras, lighting and fencing. One of the largest issues is bringing electricity to the park, and the city is working on creating an electrical grid.

"That will take us away from extension cords running through puddles and running all over and create actual pedestal power opportunities for the different camping zones," Odegaard said.

These changes come from simple trial and error and working with the community and service providers to understand what's needed, but some changes are also a requirement now that the park is designated as an official, temporary campground with the county and state, such as needing potable water, electricity and restroom facilities.

One of the major new initiatives is that individuals staying at the park will be asked to fill out a registration form. The city's homeless services coordinator Brian Sampson said this was in order to collect medical information in case of emergencies and other personal information for agencies to be able to provide services.

Sampson said staff was already working Wednesday morning to pre-register individuals who might stay at the park.

Additionally, while the dog park at Houska Park will remain open, an alternative dog park has been opened at Wittenberg Park and Hass Park, and a smaller dog park exists at Myrick Park as well. Odegaard said one of the biggest issues from last year was with dog park users.

From a safety standpoint, the city is going to continue using a security firm and partnering with its police department to oversee any issues as well as work with the individuals and agencies.

"The unsheltered community is under a stressful situation," police chief Shawn Kudron said, saying substance abuse and mental health crises. "And we're going to be there to try and provide safety, also to try to mitigate issues as they come up. We know that last summer that happened."

One of the most looming incidents from last year was the homicide of 33-year-old Cameron Baker, who was believed to be staying at the park when an incident between he and another man occurred that led to his stabbing.

The city has stumbled at times to address its growing homelessness crisis, but staff indicated on Wednesday that wasn't deterring them.

"The city of La Crosse is continuing to try to come up with a solution, and we don't oftentimes — we haven't been real successful. But it's not for lack of effort, and again, we continue to come to the table," Odegaard said. "If we're not coming up with these ideas, I don't know who else is. We will keep trying."

Looking ahead, the city is continuing its efforts with its partners to identify a property for a shelter or transitional housing.

Last year, the city and county attempted to purchase the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce building near downtown to use as a site for bridge housing, a type of living space meant to aid people transitioning out of homelessness. But a higher bidder swooped in and prevented the sale.

A few weeks later, the city again made an offer to purchase the Maple Grove Motel, with plans to use the existing structures and build new tiny shelters on the site for those without housing. The move received a great deal of community pushback, and the city backed out of the sale due to maintenance issues found during an inspection.

City staff said that searching and securing these properties has been difficult.

"You're always going to face this cloak-and-dagger, lack of transparency on these projects, right? But when it comes to acquiring a piece of property, especially to be utilized for a homeless population, it's the only way that it can be done," Odegaard said, pointing to the sale of the Chamber building as an example.

On whether Houska Park itself would ever be used as the property where a shelter or transitional housing facility could be built on, Odegaard said the idea has come up, but comes with complexities. The neighborhood around the park would need to be part of that discussion and there are state statutes that would need evaluating on the use of parkland.

"It really starts getting into some grey area when you talk about a public park being turned over that long-term solution," Odegaard said.

For the time being, Houska Park remains a viable and logical, outdoor, warm-month option for the city. And while they hope a long-term and year-round solution can be found soon, Odegaard admitted they would probably be back in the same boat next year — but that it won't be sustainable to keep flip-flopping between a park and a hotel forever.

Donations for those facing homelessness can be made at the REACH Center located at 212 11th Street South in La Crosse on Fridays between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. You can also call to set up a drop-off time.

Items requested for donation include extension cords, tarps, coolers, sunscreen, chapstick, foot powder, deodorant, ponchos, bug spray and bottled water.

