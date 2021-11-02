As winter approaches, city looks to use ARPA funds to rent temporary homeless shelter

The city of La Crosse is eyeing renting a temporary shelter for the winter to accommodate those experiencing homelessness, especially those who currently live in Houska Park, using federal COVID relief.

A resolution is heading for the Finance & Personnel Committee on Thursday that would allocate $700,000 of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding towards renting a space and providing wrap-around services at the site.

During a meeting with the Tribune's Editorial Board on Tuesday, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the details of the project have not yet been fully fine-tuned, but that the "footwork" had been done and approving the money was a step to expedite the process as the cold weather creeps in.

"We have to get people inside and we have to do that now," Reynolds said.

The city has not yet chosen a location but it has identified several possibilities, and it has gone through a Request for Proposals process for an agency to provide services to those who would stay in the shelter. Reynolds said that groups have brought different ideas to the table in recent weeks and months, including using a hotel and more.

The need for a winter solution has been on the minds of officials since it identified Houska Park as a "stable" space for the unsheltered to sleep over the summer. Dozens have called the park home for some months now, and the mayor said at a recent visit he asked them what they expect the city to provide for them over the winter, which is fast approaching as overnight lows have already begun to dip below freezing.

"There's a tremendous amount of concern and fear and worry about what's next," Reynolds said.

"We got to this point where we really had to make a decision on what we were going to do, because there didn't seem to be any other organization that was really willing to do anything frankly," Reynolds said.

The legislation that would free up the ARPA funding for this purpose is sponsored by council members Andrea Richmond and Rebecca Schwarz, who have both been vocal advocates for those experiencing homelessness. Reynolds said that his team worked to calculate how much it would take to rent a facility and house it with services.

City staff identified that the shelter should hold a capacity for about 65 beds, Reynolds said.

There is no service agreement between any facility or agency yet, and that can be approved internally after the funding is approved by the La Crosse Common Council.

Reynolds described this project as an unprecedented move by the city.

"The city has never really taken a leadership role in addressing homelessness," he said.

"I mean, we're certainly at a crisis level we've never seen before," Reynolds said. "There have been encampments throughout the city every year and every year we go through this winter crisis of, 'Well, we need a place,' and there's people living in our parking ramps or wherever they can find a warm spot. And its frustrating and it's aggravating and I'm at least happy that the city now is taking a leadership role in addressing the issue."

If approved, this money would fund a temporary winter shelter starting as early as this month, the resolution states, and through March 2022.

After F&P makes its decision on the funding on Thursday, the resolution will go before the full Common Council next Thursday for a final vote.

