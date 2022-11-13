 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assistant prosecutor in La Crosse DA's office wins statewide award

Award

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey (second from left) accepts her award from WDAA president Eric Toney. La Crosse County deputy District Attorney Emily Ruud is pictured at far right.

 Steve Rundio

A prosecutor in the La Crosse County district attorney’s office has won a statewide award.

Susan Donskey was honored by the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association with the Rising Star award, given to the state’s top assistant district attorney with 5-10 years of prosecutorial experience. She received the award during a conference of state district attorneys in Lake Geneva. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said Donskey’s nomination was endorsed by the entire DA’s office staff.

“Susan Donskey has persistently shown crime victims that she is the part of the criminal justice system they can trust,” Gruenke and Deputy District Attorney Emily Ruud wrote in Donskey’s nomination letter. “Sue takes on tough cases and gets good outcomes.”

The nomination letter says Donskey overcame personal challenges to establish herself as a prosecutor. She had her first child before graduating high school, but she and her husband, Ron, took the opportunity to form a “safe and loving home” that eventually included two biological children, three adopted children and multiple foster children.

People are also reading…

Donskey graduated from Viterbo University and got her law degree at Hamline University while raising a family and working full time.

Since joining the La Crosse office, Donskey has taken the unofficial role of captain of the “Sensitive Crimes Unit.”

“She understands that she is often the person who has to deliver bad news or make requests of victims that could potentially cause them stress, and her delivery and communication are both kind and assertive,” the letter says.

The letter also praises her professionalism.

“She does this while also maintaining respect from law enforcement, judges and defense attorneys,” the letter says.

Donskey has worked in the La Crosse office since 2016.

Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecution rebuttal, closing arguments

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

