Audra Martine named new La Crosse County Health Department director

The La Crosse County Board voted to appoint Audra Martine, a longtime county employee and health advocate, as the new leader of the La Crosse County Health Department Monday evening.
Martine has been with the county since 2003 and has most recently served as the deputy director of the La Crosse County Human Services Department.
"I appreciate your confidence," Martine told the board after its vote.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to join a team of dedicated and talented professionals," she said in a statement announcing the role shortly after the vote. "The health department has a fundamental role to play in building a vibrant, healthy and safe La Crosse County for all residents and I'm excited about supporting that work.
Martine was recommended by County Administrator Steve O'Malley over one other internal candidate after a nationwide search for a new leader of a department that has been at the forefront of the community's fight against the pandemic.
"One of the distinct pleasures I have as your administrator is I get to recommend department heads, and I think [Martine is] just an excellent choice," O'Malley said.
"Audra has been with us for over 17 years. She has a deep background in serving people with disabilities and mental illness," and other medical issues, O'Malley said, adding she is, "Very good at managing and working with people, facilitating, problem solving."
"Our health department has proven over the last year that it is nimble and ready to face new challenges, and I'm sure Audra will lead it to continued success and that means a healthier and safer community for all," said La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse.
"I've had the pleasure of working with Audra in a variety of capacities over the past decade, and I've always been impressed by her thoroughness, her depth of knowledge and her professionalism," she said.
Martine is from the La Crosse area, growing up in Chaseburg, and has a bachelor's degree in psychology-human services from Viterbo University and a master's degree in management and health and human services administration from St. Mary's University of Minnesota.
Martine will fill the position formerly held by longtime director Jen Rombalski, who led the county's initial fight against the pandemic and recently accepted a position with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
During the hunt for Rombalski's replacement, associate administrator Jane Klekamp has served as the department's interim director.
"Your assistant administrator did an excellent job over these last several months of filling in for the lack of a permanent health officer," O'Malley said. "The relationship was well done."
Martine will come on board as the community still grapples with COVID-19, and she emphasized her role in not only managing the pandemic crisis, but the many other responsibilities the health department handles.
"Over the last year, COVID-19 has of course dominated the headlines, especially as the health department has become the key public communicator on the pandemic," she said in a statement.
"But the health department does so much more for our community, and as director I will make it my mission to champion that work and the employees who make it happen.
"As the pandemic has clearly shown, a robust public health system is essential, especially when it comes to supporting our most vulnerable community members," Martine said.
Martine will begin her role as La Crosse County Health Department Director on May 24.