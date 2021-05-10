Audra Martine named new La Crosse County Health Department director

"Our health department has proven over the last year that it is nimble and ready to face new challenges, and I'm sure Audra will lead it to continued success and that means a healthier and safer community for all," said La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Audra in a variety of capacities over the past decade, and I've always been impressed by her thoroughness, her depth of knowledge and her professionalism," she said.

Martine is from the La Crosse area, growing up in Chaseburg, and has a bachelor's degree in psychology-human services from Viterbo University and a master's degree in management and health and human services administration from St. Mary's University of Minnesota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martine will fill the position formerly held by longtime director Jen Rombalski, who led the county's initial fight against the pandemic and recently accepted a position with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

During the hunt for Rombalski's replacement, associate administrator Jane Klekamp has served as the department's interim director.

"Your assistant administrator did an excellent job over these last several months of filling in for the lack of a permanent health officer," O'Malley said. "The relationship was well done."