Aug. 11 primary: Absentee ballots must be in by 8 p.m. to count, and what's on the ballot?

Republican primaries

Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City



Jessi Ebben, R-Eau Claire

Wisconsin State Senate District 32

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse

Wisconsin State Assembly District 95

Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse

La Crosse County Register of Deeds Cheryl A. McBride (i), R-La Crosse

Absentee ballots

Because of COVID-19, many voters are choosing to vote by mail this election.

But unlike April's local elections, an extension has not been granted to allow for additional mailing times, and only ballots received by the clerk's office or polling place by the time polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday will be counted.

If you have not mailed your ballot back in, the clerk's office recommends physically delivering it to your polling place on Tuesday.

Still voting in person?

If you were unable to vote through the mail, all 13 of the city of La Crosse's polling places will be open on Tuesday.