Aug. 11 primary: Absentee ballots must be in by 8 p.m. to count, and what's on the ballot?

Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the second pandemic-stricken election of 2020 on Tuesday, in the partisan primaries leading up to November.
Here's what you need to know:
What's on the ballot?
Several races will be on the ballot. Primaries for key Congressional, state Senate and Assembly races are included, as well as local races for clerk, treasurer, register of deeds and district attorney.
Though you do not need to be pre-registered for a specific party, voters will only be able to participate in one party's primary. Any ballots that cast votes across parties may not be counted.
Here's a comprehensive list of races and candidates.
Democratic primaries
- Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
- Ron Kind (i), D-La Crosse
- Mark Neumann, D-La Crosse
- Wisconsin State Senate District 32
- Jayne Swiggum, D-Gays Mills
- Paul Michael Weber, D-La Crosse
- Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 95
- Jill Billings (i), D-La Crosse
- La Crosse County District Attorney
- Tim Gruenke (i), D-La Crosse
- La Crosse County Clerk
- Ginny Dankmeyer (i), D-Onalaska
- La Crosse County Treasurer
- Amy L. Twitchell (i), D-Holmen
Republican primaries
- Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
- Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City
- Jessi Ebben, R-Eau Claire
- Wisconsin State Senate District 32
- Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 95
- Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse
- Cheryl A. McBride (i), R-La Crosse
Absentee ballots
Because of COVID-19, many voters are choosing to vote by mail this election.
But unlike April's local elections, an extension has not been granted to allow for additional mailing times, and only ballots received by the clerk's office or polling place by the time polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday will be counted.
If you have not mailed your ballot back in, the clerk's office recommends physically delivering it to your polling place on Tuesday.
Still voting in person?
If you were unable to vote through the mail, all 13 of the city of La Crosse's polling places will be open on Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will need an acceptable photo ID to vote in-person, and you can register same-day with a photo ID and proof of residence.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers's statewide mask mandate only requires poll workers and observers to wear masks inside polling places, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends all voters wear a face covering while voting in-person.
Polling places can be found at MyVote.wi.gov by searching for your address. Here's a list of La Crosse polling places:
- District 1: Black River Beach Neighborhood Center
- District 2: Harry J. Olson Senior Center
- District 3: Myrick Park Center
- Because of an event, voters should access by Hillview Avenue
- District 4: English Lutheran Church
- Because of construction, voters should enter back of building
- District 5: UW-La Crosse Student Union
- District 6: La Crosse Public Library
- District 7: Hogan Administrative Center
- District 8: Coulee Recovery Center
- Because of construction, voters should enter at 9th and 10th Street entrance
- District 9: Southside Neighborhood Center
- District 10: South Community Library
- District 11: Living Word Christian Church
- District 12: Spence Elementary School
- District 13: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
When can you expect results?
Though many ballots will be completed absentee, officials said they still expect results Tuesday evening like normal as polling places will be quieter and give workers more time to process ballots completed by-mail.
Follow along with election results through Tuesday evening at lacrossetribune.com and in Thursday's print edition of the La Crosse Tribune.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.