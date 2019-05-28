While the city of La Crosse invited U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to the area Tuesday to say thank you for her support of community development block grants, Baldwin returned that gratitude with interest during an award ceremony on the city’s North Side.
“When you highlight what these dollars do and the strong partnerships that they foster and that flourish because of them, you’re helping educate the public and the demand for support to continue at all levels of government,” Baldwin said.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat presented Baldwin with the city’s community development award, saying she was a role model and exemplary leader in the fight to keep the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s community development block grant program alive.
“She’s someone who cares and listens, and through her advocacy, she helps cement this federal-local partnership that we can’t say enough about,” Kabat said. “She knows how important these programs are.”
The city hosted the event at the site of this spring’s Western Technical College Wood Tech program. The program is 23-year-long partnership between La Crosse and Western, where the city buys a run down, vacant property, tears it down, and Western students build a new home on the site.
The program is great for neighborhoods and vital for students, who spend about half their time doing hands-on work, said instructor David Hahm.
“To get that kind of real-life on-the-job training is really special. There are just things that you can’t simulate in the lab,” Hahm said.
It was something student Joe Blank looked for when switching careers from a chef to construction.
“It’s been a great experience, and I’m glad I picked Western,” Blank said.
The program has led to the construction of 35 new affordable homes and trained 440 students since it began in 1996 as a way to replace aging housing stock and promote homeownership in La Crosse.
“It really is just an incredible representation of that collaboration that goes on throughout the Coulee Region,” Kabat said.
The program is a win-win, said Baldwin, giving the neighbors a new development next door, rather than a dilapidated home, students important training and a family the opportunity to own their own quality, but still affordable, home.
“It’s a win for so many different parts of the community. I love it when we can find something that produces such good news,” Baldwin said.
Since 1974, La Crosse has received more than $40 million in federal grant funding and has leveraged those dollars into more than $100 million in neighborhood investments.
“We really see up close what a difference that it makes, but sadly it’s been a program that’s been under the chopping block in this administration,” Baldwin said.
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget has zeroed out the program for the last three years.
“We have a fight on our hands every year. If I work with a group of senators who really know what these funds do, it’s an easy, easy job to restore that money,” Baldwin said.
It’s a program that has a strong bipartisan appeal, she said, partly because it allows communities to make their own decisions on how that money — which comes to $3.6 billion for the entire country — is used.
“The money that comes directly to La Crosse by the formula — there’s not a lot of strings attached on the federal level or the state level, so they can prioritize community development projects that will make the biggest impact here in La Crosse and La Crosse County,” Baldwin said.
The city’s Community Development Committee votes each year on how to allocate the about $800,000 in grant funds after reviewing dozens of applications and its recommendation is then approved by the La Crosse Common Council.
This year, the city allocated the majority of its funds for affordable apartments, including the renovation of the upper floors of the Rivoli Theatre, as well as about $120,000 for a La Crosse chronic nuisance technician. It also allocated funds for nine public service projects, including Couleecap, the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, Family & Children’s Center and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center, among others.
