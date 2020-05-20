Biden, Kind discuss how rural Wisconsin is at core to economic recovery in wake of COVID-19

Biden suggested the federal government should use dollars to fill the farm-to-table gap, by buying products from local farms and connecting them to groups and organizations who are feeding America.

"People are hurting. Big time," Biden said. "And this is a place where we can help farmers, we can help restaurants, and the preparers of the food, and we can also help the idea that people aren't going to have a meal."

During the roundtable, Biden was critical of the administration's leadership on the global crisis and ongoing rural issues.

"There's so many things that we can do to build up rural America," he said, "There's a lot that's out there that we can do that's not being done, and I don't quite get why the president has walked away from any responsibility to do it."

Both parties held virtual campaign rallies in the state on Wednesday, Scott Walker joining the Trump campaign for its livestream.

“Joe Biden and Ron Kind are two sides of the same political coin," said Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign. "Both are do-nothing career politicians who don’t care about rural voters and prioritize policies like the job-killing Green New Deal that would devastate Wisconsin farmers."