Biden's visit to La Crosse highlights the region's political significance

Chergosky said that Biden's choice in visiting western Wisconsin is part of a political strategy that many Democrats are leaning on right now to win back rural America.

"I think it's interesting that Biden chose western Wisconsin as the location for his visit. And to me I think that this is a political bet that Biden is making," Chergosky said. "When you look at the energy on the conservative side, it's largely about cultural issues: critical race theory, cancel culture and what have you. And Joe Biden's bet is that he can speak to people's material wants and needs. He can speak to the everyday practical quality of life issues that people have and we know that infrastructure is a huge issue here.

"Biden's bet, I think, is that he can stay out of those cultural fights, he can stay out of the cable news and the social media wars over critical race theory and related issues, and he can just talk about economic issues and use that as a way" to relate to rural America again, Chergosky said.

Western Wisconsin's political significance doesn't start at the presidential race, though, as some are saying that the road for the GOP to win back the House runs through Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District where a heated rematch between longtime Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, is already underway.