Billings receives two state awards

Billings was the lead Assembly Democrat on 2019 Wisconsin Act 136 (Assembly Bill 532), which provides incentive for Wisconsin investors to fund opportunity zones in Wisconsin. More than half of the city of La Crosse is in a designated opportunity zone. This legislation had the support of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and WEDA. Billings collaborated with Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, to pass this legislation.

“I’m proud of my bipartisan work, especially in this political climate, to get legislation passed on behalf of my constituents and I'm glad these organizations recognize my efforts of collaboration,” Billings said.

The public health groups praised Billings’ continued work with Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, on passing HOPE (Heroin, Opioid, Prevention and Education) legislation as a member of the Assembly Substance Abuse Committee.

The group also praised Billings for working to strengthen proposed Tobacco-21 legislation that would raise the age to purchase tobacco products in the state.

“From curbing heroin and tobacco use in our state, to lowering insulin prescription costs, to addressing water quality issues -- public health on a variety of issues is at the forefront of my work in Madison,” Billings said. “We’ve seen recently how much our economy depends on a healthy community, and I’ll continue to strengthen our state’s response to these public health issues.”

