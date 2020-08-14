Billings receives two state awards

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, was selected Friday as champion of economic development by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
She was also selected earlier this week as friend of public health by the Wisconsin Public Health Association/Wisconsin Association of Local Health Boards.
“I’m honored to be recognized by these two different groups for my work on behalf of the constituents of the 95th district,” Billings said. “COVID-19 has shed a light on both public health and economic development needs of our community, I’m proud to be a leader in the Capitol on both of these issues.”
Michael Welsh, WEDA legislative affairs director, said: “Representative Billings continues to be a strong voice for economic development in the legislature, advocating for policies and programs that help advance economic prosperity and create new opportunities for businesses and residents. Her leadership during the legislative session paved the way for the approval of several key proposals, including an Opportunity Zones bill that will help drive private investment to capital starved communities.”
WEDA presented the award to 21 state lawmakers who exhibited an exceptional commitment to growing Wisconsin’s economy based on several factors, including voting record, sponsorship of legislation and responsiveness to critical
Billings was the lead Assembly Democrat on 2019 Wisconsin Act 136 (Assembly Bill 532), which provides incentive for Wisconsin investors to fund opportunity zones in Wisconsin. More than half of the city of La Crosse is in a designated opportunity zone. This legislation had the support of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and WEDA. Billings collaborated with Rep. Nancy VanderMeer, R-Tomah, to pass this legislation.
“I’m proud of my bipartisan work, especially in this political climate, to get legislation passed on behalf of my constituents and I'm glad these organizations recognize my efforts of collaboration,” Billings said.
The public health groups praised Billings’ continued work with Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, on passing HOPE (Heroin, Opioid, Prevention and Education) legislation as a member of the Assembly Substance Abuse Committee.
The group also praised Billings for working to strengthen proposed Tobacco-21 legislation that would raise the age to purchase tobacco products in the state.
“From curbing heroin and tobacco use in our state, to lowering insulin prescription costs, to addressing water quality issues -- public health on a variety of issues is at the forefront of my work in Madison,” Billings said. “We’ve seen recently how much our economy depends on a healthy community, and I’ll continue to strengthen our state’s response to these public health issues.”
