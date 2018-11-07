Two-term Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker last winter warned his supporters of a blue wave gathering strength.
On Tuesday, Republicans in the Legislature withstood that blue tide, increasing their narrow hold on the Wisconsin Senate by a seat and maintaining their stranglehold on the Assembly.
But the much-litigated district lines that give GOP legislators a big electoral leg up couldn’t save Walker in his statewide race.
After vote-tallying that went into early Wednesday morning, Walker’s bid for a third term ended when Democrat Tony Evers — a partisan politics novice whom some Democrats worried was too old and too bland to take on a previously unstoppable Walker juggernaut — won by a fraction more than the 1 percent margin that would have left the door open for a recount.
Here’s a roundup of how Tuesday’s regional and state races turned out:
Wisconsin executive officers
Democrats will control all the state executive offices for the first time since 1986.
Evers and his running mate, Mandela Barnes, won by a margin of 49.6 to 48.4 percent to lead a Democratic sweep of Wisconsin’s executive offices for the first time since 1986.
On Wednesday, Evers thanked Walker for what he described as a “gracious” concession call he received moments before made his first appearance as governor-elect, at the Dane County Boys and Girls Club.
In the other races for statewide office, Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, Sarah Godlewski beat Travis Hartwig, and Secretary of State Doug La Follette beat Jay Schroeder, an about-face for a state government that since 2011 has been under near-total Republican control.
Minnesota executive officers
Tim Walz and running mate Peggy Flanagan took a One Minnesota theme to a solid 11-point victory in the gubernatorial contest against Jeff Johnson and Donna Bergstrom to replace Gov. Mark Dayton.
Democrats swept the rest of the statewide offices: Keith Ellison, who left a safe seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, is the attorney general elect after a bruising campaign, and Steve Simon and Julie Blaha won races for secretary of state and auditor, respectively.
Congress
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, won a 12th term by a nearly 20-point margin in the 3rd Congressional District, while Democrat Tammy Baldwin held her seat in the U.S. Senate, turning back a brutally negative campaign by Republican Leah Vukmir by a 55.4 to 44.6 percent margin.
Both of Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. senators, kept their seats: Tina Smith won by nearly 11 points against Karin Housley to retain the seat resigned by Al Franken, while Amy Klobuchar breezed to a 24-point victory against Jim Newberger. The 1st Congressional District seat left open by Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz went to Republican Jim Hagedorn, on his fourth try. He beat Democrat Dan Feehan by just 1,300 votes.
Wisconsin Legislature
While Democrats were disappointed in their failure to make headway in the Senate, Jeff Smith did his part, solidly defeating Republican Mel Pittman in the 70th Senate District, the seat formerly held by Kathleen Vinehout.
In the battle of dairy farmers in the 96th Assembly District, Republican Loren Oldenburg edged Democrat Paul Buhr, 51.6 to 48.4 percent.
Incumbents held on in three other area Assembly races: Republican Nancy VenderMeer beat Cari Fay by a 24 percent margin in the 70th; Republican Treig Pronschinske won a second term with a 10 percent margin in the 92nd; and Democrat Steve Doyle posted a 20 percent margin against Albert Rohland in the 94th.
County offices
Trempealeau County will have a new district attorney, after Democrat John Sacia beat Rick Niemier to take the job of incumbent recall target Taavi McMahon.
Monroe and Trempealeau counties will have new sheriffs, Republican Wes Revels and Democrat Brett Semingson, respectively. In Jackson County, the incumbent sheriff, Democrat Duane Waldera, turned back Republican Jeremy Isensee by a 2-to-1 margin.
Minnesota Legislature
A pair of incumbent area legislators will return to the Minnesota House, Steve Drazkowski in District 21B and Greg Davids in 28B. But the longtime Republican lawmakers will find themselves in the minority after Democrats won control of the chamber.
Marijuana?
Advisory referendums on marijuana use passed overwhelmingly in 16 Wisconsin counties and two cities, with up to 88 percent support for medical use and 76 percent support for recreational use.
La Crosse County voters said yes to marijuana use by adults 21 or older by a 63.3 to 36.7 percent margin.
