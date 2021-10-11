Board OKs exploring opt-out of state program that could fatten La Crosse 2022 budget with COVID relief

The city of La Crosse may forgo a state program that puts restrictions on its annual spending in order to use more one-time COVID relief for a bigger budget in 2022.

That's an option the Board of Estimates (BOE) recommended staff explore at its meeting Monday afternoon where it reviewed a now-balanced budget that makes about $1.4 million in department cuts and increases taxes by just over 2%.

Officials weighed whether opting out of the state's Expenditure Restraint Program, or ERP, would give the city more flexibility to spend unprecedented funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and other COVID relief funding sources to pay for projects, positions and other services.

The ERP restricts how much a municipality can increase spending and revenue by each year in exchange for state funding. It's an optional program, and a community can choose to withdraw from it.

But this year, the city is looking at how to spend more than $22 million in various COVID relief funds, and although that funding is atypical and extraneous, using it counts against the state's program, so the city has been limited in using it in this budget.

La Crosse Common Council members indicated they have contemplated opting out of the program before in order to spend more, but they have not pulled the trigger. But they indicated that the timing could be right this year.

"We have these various revenue sources coming into us," finance director Valerie Fenske told the board, "and yet in order to stay within our ERP, we still made over a million dollars worth of cuts to our departments."

"We don't necessarily have to allow" budget cuts, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. "We are really reaching a point that it's so confusing that we're making cuts, and we really have quite a significant amount of money coming in."

Plus, a bonus that officials found was that eventually when the city would opt back into the state's ERP, its past spending would allow for a larger restraint window in future years.

As it stands for 2022, the city's ERP restrictions allow it to spend about 3.6% more than it did in 2021, or about $2 million. If the city would instead choose to opt out of the program this year, whatever it spent in 2022 would then become its starting point for a later year, and would likely be a much larger dollar amount.

Officials also stated that the ERP works on payments a year in advance, meaning opting out of it for 2022 would mean the city would only miss out on its payment in 2023, and next year's state funding would not be in jeopardy.

Still, members of the board were content with the currently proposed budget as well, which uses some COVID relief to supplement it, but includes what officials considered a relatively small tax hike.

The BOE recommended that staff create two versions of the budget to bring before the council in the coming weeks, a finalized version of the current one, and another that shows the possibilities if the city opts out of the state funding program.

Staff presented the board with a budget that currently proposes spending $58,633,916 in 2022, and cuts some funding to various departments while supplementing others that were cut in 2020.

The city's fire, planning, parks, police and streets departments are facing budget cuts, largely to repairs or salaries and benefits. The La Crosse Center also saw a budget cut, but that was to offset a series of grants it received for COVID relief.

The library and information technology were the only two departments that saw budget increases to allow for new positions, though the library's will be funded through ARPA dollars.

The tax rate for this budget would go up just over 2% for property owners, a slightly smaller increase than the council approved last year amid the pandemic, and a much smaller hike than was previously budgeted at 13%.

This increase would cause a boost of about $32 for the average $150,000 homeowner.

Council member Doug Happel, who described himself at Monday's meeting as the second-most conservative member, commended the current budget for its "very minimal increase in taxes" and the funding increases for departments that previously saw cuts, calling it a "workable budget."

But he said looking ahead was important, and if opting out of the ERP could help the city in the years ahead, staff should explore that.

"The decision you're making right now always seems the most important, but it's really not. The most important decision is the one that comes after that decision," he said.

What possibilities?

Opting out of the ERP would free up the city's COVID relief funds and leaves open a window of opportunity, and officials began discussing the possibilities of spending at Monday's meeting.

Ideas included filling vacant and new positions in city hall and eliminating any other budget cuts departments were asked for, and the exact limitations the city would have on spending is not fully clear yet.

Council members Larry Sleznikow and Mark Neumann said they prioritized adding a public information officer within city hall, a person who would handle the city's messaging with the public, media and within departments.

"I don't know how many times since I've been on council that I've heard, 'Who oversees communications directly with our residents and from residents back to the city?'" Sleznikow said. "And I'm really thinking that I know it's an additional annual expense, but it's an area that our city I think is sorely lacking."

"We don't help people understand all the benefits that they are purchasing through their local government," Neumann said.

Reynolds agreed, saying that dodging the ERP restrictions could allow them to fill that position, but if the city would choose to go with the currently presented budget, he would need to make cuts somewhere else.

"I think I have higher priority items at this point if we're staying within this budget," Reynolds said.

"I absolutely agree information dissemination, the need for it is dire within the city of La Crosse," he said, "so that will be part of our determinations as we go through and figure out whether we should opt out of the ERP."

Staff will now go back and work on the recommendations of the BOE, and bring it back for a public hearing on Nov. 15, after which the council may adopt it.

