Board president tops close Tomah School Board race

Tomah Area School District voters Tuesday returned a former board member, along with an incumbent and a newcomer in a tight race for the three seats at stake.

Board president Aaron Lueck led the field with 1,123 votes and won his third term. Also elected were Spencer Stephens (1,027) and Rick Murray (1,005), followed by Jan Sherwood (994), Mitch Koel (739) and Wayne Kling (326).

Murray returns to the board after resigning last year to pursue a job in the school district. He edged Sherwood, another former board member, for the final seat.

Stephens will begin his first term on the board. He was an unsuccessful candidate last year.

Koel was chosen by the board to fill the board vacancy after Murray's resignation.

Elsewhere in Monroe County, incumbent Josh Lydon and newcomer Colin Burns-Gilbert won the two seats at stake on the Sparta School Board. Results: Lydon 1,190, Burns-Gilbert 1,049, Chad McTaggart 953, Brad Treu 776.

In races for Tomah City council, Nellie Pater defeated Wayne Kling in District 7 by a 76-36 vote. Adam Gigous (District 1) and Mitchell Koel (District 5) were elected unopposed. There were no candidates on the ballot in District 3, where write-in John Glynn won with 19 votes.