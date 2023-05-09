A vacancy on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors has been filled by a familiar face.

Andrea Richmond is again representing the North Side of La Crosse, as she was appointed and unanimously sworn into the position as county supervisor for district 1.

“She’s coming home,” said Monica Kruse, county board chair, at the planning meeting Monday.

From 2004 to 2020, Richmond represented District 1 on the county board. She applied for the vacant position because she missed representing her district at the county level and knew the position needed to be filled.

“The position was vacant for too long, from Joe (Konradt) to Pelli (Lee),” Richmond said. “We just needed stability.”

Judge Scott Horne swore Richmond into the position at the start of the meeting.

“We're very appreciative that you're willing to pick up the baton again and work through all the challenges facing the county and local government,” Horne remarked before the swearing in.

Richmond has dedicated much of her life to public service and representing her community. She recently retired from the La Crosse Common Council after 23 years where she was chair of the Judiciary and Administration committee.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds and many others refer to Richmond as “mayor of the North Side.”

“It’s all about remaining active in public service,” Richmond said. “And we need more women on the county board.”

With Richmond’s appointment, there are now nine women serving on the county board out of 30 total supervisors.

Richmond’s term will expire in April 2024. She said she will likely run for re-election.

Richmond was appointed to service on the Health and Human Services committee. In her previous term on the board, she served on the Veterans, Aging and Long Term Care committee.