Brad Pfaff announces campaign for state Senate, challenging Kapanke again

“We can have conversations about how we can make sure we can reach those goals, but again to fall into the pettiness, the polarization ... we can do better than that,” Pfaff said.

Kapanke, also a La Crosse County native, said he hopes to unite with the communtiy as well during his campaign.

“In this challenging time, the 2020 election is shaping up to be unlike any in our history,” Kapanke said.

“In the coming months, I look forward to connecting with friends and neighbors,” in the district to discuss ideas to keep Wisconsin moving forward, he added.

Especially during the pandemic, Pfaff said he hopes he can help shake things up in Madison, where the “status quo” has been going on too long.

“I just think that with these tough times like this it demands real change, and we don’t want more of the same. And I just want people to know that we need to come together,” Pfaff added.

“I have deep roots in the community, and I’m a good neighbor,” Pfaff said. “Where I come from, we don’t tear each other down, we help build each other up. And we don’t have enough of that in Madison.”

