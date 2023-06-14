The Legislature's GOP-controlled finance committee on Tuesday approved increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion, $1.6 billion less than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested in his budget.

The increase will go toward funding both public schools, which Evers prioritized, and the state's voucher programs, which Evers had originally sought to limit in his budget despite Republican calls to dramatically expand it.

Many of the education provisions the budget committee approved Tuesday along party lines were first announced last week as part of a deal between Republican legislative leaders and Evers on a separate bill to increase local aid to communities across Wisconsin. Republicans have for months said they would increase spending on public schools if Evers agreed to spend more on the state's voucher programs.

"This is a lot of money invested in the future of Wisconsin," committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said. "It's a strong investment in K-12 education and something that we should be proud of."

The committee also approved $1.5 billion in new funding for the Department of Transportation. The transportation budget motion, which passed along party lines, includes funding mass transit through a different revenue stream, a change that Democrats said could lead to future program cuts.

Education increases

As part of the overall education boost, the Joint Finance Committee approved spending $107 million to cover 33.3% of school districts' special education costs, a slight increase from the current 30% but far less than the 60% Evers requested.

"Not increasing special education reimbursement to the rate that school districts across the state need, in my opinion, is the single clearest example of whether this is a successful budget for education or not," Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said.

The committee approved spending $30 million on grants to school districts to provide mental health services to students. It also approved spending $115 million to increase funding to the state's private school voucher programs.

Additionally, it set aside $50 million to improve reading outcomes for K-12 students, an amount Republicans requested for a separate reading proposal, though the budget doesn't clarify exactly how the money will be implemented.

Just 37% percent of third- through eighth-grade students who took the Forward Exam in 2021-22 scored proficient or advanced in English and language arts, a minor improvement from the year before.

Mass transit shift

The Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to move funding for the state's mass transit systems from a dedicated transportation fund to a larger pool of state money known as general purpose revenue, raised mostly through taxes. General purpose revenue is used to fund much of the budget, from K-12 spending to the Department of Corrections.

Democrats said the move would jeopardize mass transit funding in the future because agencies compete for the general funds, given that they're the most flexible funding source. Republicans dismissed their concern, noting that they were increasing mass transit funding by 2% over the two-year budget.

"Put a little rainbow sprinkles on a big pile of manure ... doesn't really make it more appetizing, and in the long run our local transit systems are going to be in big trouble," Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said, referencing the 2% increase.

"There was a fair amount of gloom and doom I guess in the most recent speeches," Born said.

"But I got to tell you, I'm jazzed as hell to support this motion," continued Born, seemingly referencing a phrase often used by Evers, who campaigned largely on fixing the state's roads.

The committee approved spending $150 million to expand agricultural roads, $50 million to build a bridge across the Fox River in Brown County and increasing electric vehicle registration fees from $100 to $175 a year to support the state's transportation fund.