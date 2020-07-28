Businesses could occupy city streets in possible new La Crosse 'Outdoor Cafe' program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City of La Crosse officials will vote on Thursday in a special meeting to expand ways that restaurants and other shops can operate outdoors, in an attempt to both help businesses and keep patrons safe amid COVID-19.

The "Outdoor Cafe Program" would create new avenues for restaurants and other businesses to offer outdoor dining and shopping in a variety of new ways, like use of sidewalks, plazas, parking lots and even some city streets.

It comes as businesses struggle operate under public health guidelines that limit indoor seating and occupancy levels due to COVID-19. But health officials have indicated that the risk of spreading the virus is smaller in outdoor spaces.

The city already offers permits to provide outdoor seating on city-owned sidewalks, but this program would allow existing spaces to be expanded, including to things like parking lots and already-paved plazas, and offer the option to more businesses.

But a big change would be offering up city streets for businesses to occupy.

Businesses could request to set up shop in adjacent parallel or angled street parking spots, with barriers to separate both pedestrian and vehicle traffic from the patron space, depending on rate of traffic in the area.