By the numbers: La Crosse area election results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Wisconsin Supreme Court
|Brian Hagedorn
|601,007
|Lisa Neubauer
|595,206
|3,589 of 3,600 precincts
|La Crosse City Council District 4
|Larry Sleznikow
|666
|John David Lash
|256
|Onalaska City Council District 1
|Tom Smith
|427
|Jim Binash
|420
|Onalaska City Council District 2
|Dan Stevens
|517
|Jerry Every
|381
|Onalaska City Council District 3
|Boondi Iyer
|704
|Ron Gjertsen
|474
|Holmen village president
|Patrick Barlow
|1,007
|Nancy Proctor
|624
|Bangor village trustee
|Three open seats
|Michael Pfaff
|167
|Amanda O'Heron
|155
|John McCue
|128
|Mike DeWall
|103
|Town of Shelby supervisor
|Four open seats
|Renee Knutson
|923
|Tim Padesky
|869
|Marlene Heal
|658
|Timothy Ehler
|646
|Larry Quillin
|583
|David P. Gebhart
|415
|Town Campbell chairman
|Terry Schaller
|580
|Bruce Becker
|462
|Town of Campbell District 3 supervisor
|Ralph Thoren
|670
|Bruce Becker
|363
|Town of Campbell District 4 supervisor
|Troy Littlejohn
|788
|Dennis Nelson
|260
|Town of Holland chairman
|Steve Michaels
|359
|Larry Warzynski
|348
|Town of Farmington clerk
|Crystal Sbraggia
|215
|Betty Sacia
|212
|Town of Barre chairman
|Ron Reed
|266
|Kevin Kind
|203
|Town of Barre Board supervisor District 1
|Robert C. Miller
|260
|Travis P. Wills
|195
|Town of Barre Board supervisor District 2
|Roger Wolter
|266
|Joshua D. McClure
|192
|Town of Hamilton treasurer
|Katie D. Reding
|466
|Teresa Schnitzler
|204
|Town of Burns Board supervisor District 2
|Todd Caulum
|127
|Don Sneller
|84
|Town of Bangor treasurer
|Jerry Steigerwald
|64
|Patsy Manke
|61
|Holmen School Board
|Two open seats
|Anita Jagodzinski
|1,919
|Rebecca Rieber
|1,816
|Jan Wellik
|999
|West Salem school board
|Three open seats
|Sean Gavaghan
|1,768
|Tom Grosskopf
|1,646
|Ken Schlimgen
|1,623
|Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield
|1,502
